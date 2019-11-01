Chilly, Boise? Summer concerts are being booked for 2020. This singer plans 3-hour show.

Tired of dreary, bone-chilling days in Boise? Picture a warm summer night instead — with Gray skies.

British singer-songwriter David Gray will perform an outdoor concert on Thursday, July 25, 2020, at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at ICTickets for $35 general-admission lawn, $49.50, $69.50 and $89.50 reserved, and $105 golden circle. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music starts at 8 p.m.

Gray’s gig marks the second concert scheduled in 2020 at the outdoor amphitheater, which looks like it will offer a busy season. Tickets already are available for an Aug. 10 show by indie-rock band Vampire Weekend, which hasn’t been to Boise since it performed a sold-out gig at Downtown bar Neurolux more than a decade ago.

The concert will be part of Gray’s “White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour,” so he’s slated to play that album in its entirety, plus his biggest hits. Gray’s show is estimated to last three hours, according to promoter Live Nation. There won’t be an opening act.

Released in 1998, “White Ladder” made little noise initially. But Dave Matthews’ ATO Records re-released it two years later, and a string of singles followed: The radio smash “Babylon,” then “This Year’s Love,” “Please Forgive Me,” “Sail Away” and “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.” Gray became a global success, mixing folk, soft rock and electronic influences.

“White Ladder” took up residence in the top 100 in the United Kingdom for three years. It’s the best-selling album of all time in Ireland and has sold 7 million copies worldwide.

“What happened with ‘White Ladder’ involved more than music,” Gray, 51, says. “It was a sort of heart and soul moment of total surrender for everybody involved, for me and the audience. That was it. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Gray’s last trip to Boise was in 2017, when he performed at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field with Alison Krauss.