Boise restaurant closes, plans return elsewhere. Similar one to open in its spot — soon.

Boise just lost a pho restaurant, which seems like unwelcome news if you enjoy steaming bowls of slow-simmered goodness.

Except it’s not. To misquote “Seinfeld” (since Boise has Jerry on its brain): More soup for you!

Pho 208 & Vegan, which opened less than a year ago at 7310 W. State St., shuttered earlier this month. But it will reopen in spring at 3135 Cole Road, owner An Nguyen says. Pho 208 will be one of the new businesses at the soon-to-open Idaho Asian Plaza at Cole and Ustick roads. (Along with a rolled ice cream shop. Keep reading for more on that.)

Meanwhile, if you live in West Boise, your pho drought won’t last long.

A new Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Nguyen, is on schedule to open Nov. 10 in the vacated Pho 208 space. Owner Kelly Tran says the menu will include — you guessed it — ”an authentic bowl of pho.”

There’s already a sign installed outside Pho Nguyen, which sits between a Jimmy John’s franchise and the empty, former Pizzalchik restaurant.

The original Pho 208 & Vegan eatery, which is mostly well-reviewed by the Yelp crowd, continues to serve meat eaters and vegetarians at 812 W. Fort St. It opened in 2016 next to the Boise Co-op in the North End.

Are you a local pho history buff? Then you’ve been waiting for this article to point out that long before Pho Nguyen and Pho 208 & Vegan made appearances at 7310 W. State St., that space held Idaho staple Pho 79 — for 15 years. It closed in 2018.

Oh, and one last Asian food note. Restaurateur An Nguyen plans to debut another new store, 208 Rolling Ice Cream, in the Idaho Asian Plaza when he reopens Pho 208. Serving rolled (or stir-fried) ice cream, boba and Vietnamese coffee, the shop will be located at 3139 Cole Road.

The name 208 Rolling Ice Cream is tentative, he adds.