‘I changed my mind’: Popular Boise restaurant breaks ground at new location after all.

Just in time for Halloween, a Boise restaurant’s abandoned plan has returned from the dead.

Two months after announcing that he had dropped his intent to build a larger new eatery at 4620 W. Overland Road, the owner of Andrade’s Mexican restaurant watched ground being broken Monday morning.

“I changed my mind, and I’m going to do it,” Javier Andrade said.

Andrade hopes to move his successful Mexican restaurant at 4903 W. Overland Road to the new location by summer 2020.

As an excavator dug behind him, Andrade took a selfie on the property to celebrate.

“As you can tell in the picture,” he said, “I’m excited about it!”

Javier Andrade watches an excavator dig Oct. 28 at the future site of Andrade’s restaurant at 4620 W. Overland Road. Javier Andrade

Earlier this year, Andrade hit what he described as a deal-killing snag related to parking. Despite investing significant time, effort and money, he decided to look for another site.

But he wound up reconsidering.

“I never stopped dreaming of building a new house for Andrade’s. Certainly I found a few rocks in my way, but I just claim or go around them.”

The first Andrade’s restaurant debuted on Broadway Avenue in 2001. Andrade moved it six years later to the current Overland Road location, which has twice the seating capacity.

But Andrade’s needs more room again, he says. At 6,030 square feet, the new restaurant will provide it.

Andrade’s won runner-up honors for Best Traditional Mexican in the Idaho Statesman’s 2019 Best of Treasure Valley readers choice awards. When Andrade’s took first place in the poll’s Mexican-food category several years ago, the Statesman described the menu options as “fantastic.”