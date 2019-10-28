Californians love this ‘delicious’ Boise restaurant. Locals, too. Now a second one is open.

Finally, Boise: A fresh source for “crack tacos” has arrived.

A second Fiesta Chicken location has opened in the former Wendy’s building at 1450 S. Orchard St. The new restaurant and drive-thru serves the same menu of charbroiled chicken, tacos and burritos that have made the original a hit at 10689 W. Ustick Road. Food comes fast, and portions provide solid bang for the buck.

West Coast transplants rave about Fiesta Chicken’s “delicious” food on Google and Yelp. The locally owned restaurant reminds them of El Pollo Loco, a Mexican grilled chicken chain that’s popular in California.

Chef and co-owner Francisco Roble had hoped to debut the Orchard Street location six months ago, but it got delayed. He opened the first Fiesta Chicken eight years ago after moving to Idaho from Fresno.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When I visited the new joint last week, there was no permanent sign yet outside. Staff was still being hired and trained. So patrons probably should keep their expectations in check for a week or two.

You won’t go wrong with Fiesta Chicken Salad ($7.10) and chipotle ranch on the side at Fiesta Chicken, now open at two Boise locations. Michael Deeds mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Otherwise, it’s not unlike the original Fiesta Chicken, which I described in a February column as “a hole-in-the-wall with counter service. Minimal decor, a few tables. But the mouthwatering scent of marinated, charbroiled chicken filled the space. Satisfied customers sat and feasted on tacos, enchiladas and half-birds with knowing smiles and grunts.”

Regulars fondly refer to Fiesta Chicken’s popular Chipotle Chicken Taco ($1.75) as a “crack taco.” Why? It’s all about the addictive, spicy, chipotle ranch dressing. Order a Platter — three tacos and two sides — for $7.59. You definitely will not go home hungry. Or ask for chipotle ranch dressing with the Fiesta Chicken Salad ($7.10), which always hits the spot.

California Combos ($6.59-$8.59) include various chicken breast, leg, thigh and wing options, plus two small sides, a medium drink and choice of three corn or two flour tortillas. Sides at Fiesta Chicken include rice, beans, broccoli salad, cole slaw, potato salad and mac ‘n’ cheese.

The new Fiesta Chicken is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Order by phone at (208) 375-2810.