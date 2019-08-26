’I’m disappointed’: Boise restaurant abandons plan to build larger new space nearby

What’s your favorite Idaho food? (Besides potatoes.) Idaho is known for a lot of things, including some special food. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Idaho is known for a lot of things, including some special food.

Andrade’s owner Javier Andrade spent two years planning to build a new restaurant and move to a larger space where his Boise eatery could grow.

He had hoped to relocate his popular Mexican restaurant from 4903 W. Overland Road to 4620 W. Overland — and open there by the end of 2019, if things went smoothly.

But months after announcing the plan, Andrade’s dream is off the table.

The project hit an unexpected, deal-killing snag related to parking, he says. Despite investing significant time, effort and money, he is back to square one — looking for a site.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’m disappointed more than anything else,” he says. “I promised my customers and my employees.”

The first Andrade’s restaurant debuted on Broadway Avenue in 2001. He moved it six years later to the current Overland Road location, which has twice the seating capacity.

But Andrade’s needs more room again, he says. So he will keep looking.

“I don’t know where,” he says. “If I can’t find a place close to where I am, I’m just going to fix this place real nice and try to do my best right here for now while I find another place.”

One thing is certain. He still definitely plans to move.

“I want to do my restaurant better,” he says. “I’m looking for one acre and a half. And (available properties) are not close to me. So I’m going to keep looking for the next couple of weeks. If I can’t find it, I will take my project to Meridian or someplace over there where the area is growing the most.”

Wherever Andrade’s winds up, customers will seek it out. The restaurant was runner-up for Best Traditional Mexican in the 2019 Best of Treasure Valley readers choice awards. Several years ago, when Andrade’s won the poll’s Mexican-food category, the Statesman described it fondly.

“Andrade’s serves quality flautas, tostadas, enchiladas, tacos, fajitas, chile rellenos, burritos and almost any other Mexican specialty. There are plenty of fantastic options on the menu and they give you enough for a midnight snack hours after your meal — so pace yourself with complimentary chips, bean dip and salsa before that main course.”