Idaho singer gets defeated on ‘The Voice.’ In 8 seconds. Really?

Gem State viewers got to root for an Idaho singer Tuesday night on “The Voice” — as long as they didn’t blink.

In her first appearance since making it through Blind Auditions last week on the popular TV series, Jerome native Ellie Millenkamp was defeated in a brief Battles duel.

Somebody had to lose. But the way NBC sped through the performance had to be disappointing for Millenkamp, who uses the stage name EllieMae. Not to mention friends and family in her hometown.

Singing Kelsean Ballerina’s “Miss Me More,” EllieMae dropped to fellow Team Blake member Cali Wilson in a montage of music that lasted about 8 seconds. EllieMae managed one brief line, “I miss me moooore,” before editors cut to the chase in a segment that was maybe 20 seconds total.

“Cali has plenty of personality and attitude,” celebrity judge Blake Shelton said. “... The winner of this battle is Cali.”

EllieMae was not mentioned.

A student at Iowa State University, EllieMae is the second Idahoan to appear on “The Voice” in 2019. Earlier this year, Jacob Maxwell of Coeur d’Alene made the cut to the final 24 contestants.