Boise FM radio station flips formats to ‘something big’ after decades playing country

There’s one less radio station playing country music in Boise this morning — and one more option for your dentist to pipe in his office while he’s yanking teeth.

KQFC 97.9 FM flipped formats at 8 a.m. Monday and became Magic 97.9, a soft adult contemporary, or AC, station. The first few easy-rockin’ acts played were The Police, Toto, James Arthur and The Pretenders. Others on the playlist include Simple Minds, Journey, Madonna, the Doobie Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire. After decades of country, KQFC’s imaging now declares that “The magic is in the music.”

In promotional advertising leading up to the change, radio personalities teased the change, promising that “something big” and “something really cool” was coming. They also urged listeners craving country to spin that dial to Kissin’ 92.3 FM: “If you’re wondering where’d the country music go? Don’t worry — we gotcha.”

Precisely how “big” and how “cool” Magic 97.9 might sound to Idaho listeners could hinge on: 1) How long they’ve been alive, because most of these acts aren’t current; and 2) How long they’ve been alive in the Treasure Valley — because new or not, the “Magic” name is old to longtime Idaho listeners. The Boise market had a younger-skewing Top 40 station for years called Magic 93.1. That frequency now airs sports-talk station KTIK The Ticket.

Reinventing KQFC-FM was a logical strategy for station owner Cumulus Media. Owning two country stations that competed against each other made little sense. And Nielsen ratings for KQFC had dropped dramatically from the station’s heyday.

Even in a radio market as crowded as Boise’s, it’s surprising that it took this long. Arguably, Magic 97.9 offers the one niche format lacking in the Boise market, since 107.9 Lite FM is closer to a Hot AC station.

Magic 97.9 listeners will hear Lisa Adams on weekday mornings with Mike Kasper handling news, then Bret Connor during afternoons.