She was raised an Idaho farm girl. Now she’s singing on ‘The Voice.’

EllieMae Millenkamp grew up around calves, farm machinery and 4-H.

But the Jerome native just went big-time Hollywood on “The Voice.”

MillenKamp, 21, made it through blind auditions Monday night on NBC’s popular music series. After she started singing Kacey Musgraves’ “Merry Go ’Round,” celebrity judge Blake Shelton spun around in his chair and welcomed Millenkamp — who uses the stage name EllieMae — to Team Blake.

“We’re supposed to hear somebody that we like and coach ’em,” the country star told her. “I heard enough. I wanted you on my team.”

EllieMae was raised among thousands of cows on the family’s massive Millenkamp Cattle operation. But even a 15,000-acre dairy farm didn’t distract her from music. She sang in church, learned to play guitar and evolved into a singer-songwriter. She’s performed locally in Idaho many times, including at Twin Falls Western Days and Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Festival.

Millenkamp plans to graduate in December from Iowa State University, where she’s studying agricultural business. But will music be a career detour thanks to a national TV audience on “The Voice”?

Viewers can follow her progress by watching the show at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

EllieMae is the second Idahoan to advance this season. Earlier this year, Jacob Maxwell of Coeur d’Alene made the cut to the final 24 contestants.