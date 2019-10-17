5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Horror flicks, hockey, brewery anniversaries

1. Welcome ... hockey season?

Oof, I know. Winter is near. But at least hockey season is here. The Idaho Steelheads kick off action in Boise with games at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday versus the Wichita Thunder. Grab tickets at idahosteelheads.com. Or just join the party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Fan Fest. It’s free to the public at The Grove Plaza outside CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise. Details: “Fans and community members can enjoy live music, drinks and a space to mingle outside of CenturyLink Arena with appearances by Steelheads staff and Blue, the team’s official mascot. There will also be games for adults and kids, including giant cornhole and giant skee-ball, as well as photo ops on the Throne of Sticks and around the plaza. The Throne of Sticks will be raffled off during the event to one of the attendees. All in attendance will receive a free Steelheads poster by visiting the team’s booth, and Steelheads sponsors will also have tables to interact with fans. Attendees will also be given wristbands to purchase drinks, and all beverages must be kept within the plaza.”

2. Party hop

It’s a big Saturday for Boise brewery anniversaries. Here’s the party itinerary, going from youngest to oldest:

▪ Clairvoyant Brewing, 2800 W. Idaho St., will celebrate two years with live music, food and festivities all day. Fun starts at 11 a.m.

▪ Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, will turn 3 years old and honor the occasion with a fresh hopped, Lost Viking tropical IPA, plus a bottle release: First King of Kiev Imperial Stout aged in Split Rail cabernet barrels. Food will include Umami Avenue, Half Baked and Loaded Food Truck. Hokum Hi-Flyers will provide musical entertainment. Suds flow starting at 11 a.m.; shindig goes all day.

▪ Barbarian Brewing is the “old timer” on this list, but that’s nothing to get sour about. (Oh wait — this is Barbarian. Yes, it is!) Barbarian will celebrate four years at its Garden City brewery and taproom at 5270 W. Chinden Blvd. The party starts at 2 p.m.: “Get ready for cellar pulls, new barrel-aged beers and a crazy 14-percent quadruple hazy IPA called Teen Wolf,” the brewery promises. From 4 to 8:30 p.m., there will be live music, Crisp food truck and outdoor bocce ball with wine connoisseur Amico Gino. Besides Teen Wolf, other special beers on tap include 2019 Maple Bar Stout (made with Guru Donuts goodies) and Dutch Apple Streusel (an English-style barleywine made with local Honeycrisp apples). Cellar releases include 2017 The Morrigan (barrel-aged imperial stout), plus 2016 and 2017 editions of Funkshine (barrel-aged golden sour that’s dry hopped). You must be 21 or older to attend.

3. Rock out

Concerts on the weekend calendar include:

▪ The Small Glories: 7 p.m. Friday, Acoustic Alchemy Studio at Augustana Chapel, 707 W. Fort St., Boise. $25 at itickets.com or at the door.

▪ Floater: 8 p.m. Friday, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16 general ($18 door), $40-$45 reserved. TicketWeb.

▪ Lucy Dacus: 8 p.m. Friday, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $15. eventbrite.com. $18 at the door. Opening: Liza Anne, Sun June.

▪ Shinedown: 6:15 p.m. Saturday, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $29.50-$75. Ticketmaster. Opening: Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, Savage After Midnight.

▪ Gwar: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23 general ($25 door), $50-$65 reserved. TicketWeb. Opening: Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, Against the Grain.

▪ The KVB: 8 p.m. Saturday, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $12. eventbrite.com or at the door. Opening: Numb.er, Evils.

▪ Highly Suspect: 8 p.m. Sunday, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50 general ($30 door), $70-$80 reserved. TicketWeb. Opening: Slothrust.

▪ Ronnie Baker Brooks: 8 p.m. Sunday, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com or at the door.

4. Do a horror movie

Never been to the Idaho Horror Film Festival? Bloody hell! It’s happening Thursday through Saturday. Each year, the IHFF slashes and chain-saws through three days of “horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy in Boise’s historic (and haunted) Egyptian Theatre.” You’ll find more than 60 short films, plus panels, guests and other programs. In addition to the film-centric events, there’s a Downtown Bar Walk, Horror Poetry Slam, Flash Fiction Competition Horror Trivia Night and more. Tickets and information: idahohorrorfilmfest.org.

5. Ride on

Some of the world’s craziest athletes — er, top bull riders — will invade the Ford Idaho Center to tackle the Take the Money and Ride edition of the Professional Bull Riders tour. Do they have what it takes to last 8 seconds? Find out at 7:45 p.m. Friday and 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Nampa. Prices range from $15 to $350 at ICTickets.