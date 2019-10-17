Girl power fuels Boise Contemporary Theater’s season opening play: ‘The Wolves’

The cast of Boise Contemporary Theater’s production of “The Wolves,” Sarah Delappe’s insightful play about adolescence, sports and growing up in America. Provided by Boise Contemporary Theater

Boise Contemporary Theater opens its season with Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves,” a play that puts the emphasis on girl power: “The scary, exhilarating brightness of raw adolescence,” as New York Times theater critic Ben Brantley put it.

The play is being directed by Kittson O’Neil, an actor and director who appeared in BCT’s production of “Hand to God” in 2017, and it features nine young actors as well as fast-moving, spirited dialogue and deep emotion.

These young women definitely have their game faces on! The play uses the world of competitive sports — an indoor soccer team called the Wolves — as a crucible in which nine players learn about and try to navigate the intricacies of contemporary society, sex and soccer.

The play was an off-Broadway hit in 2016 and earned several awards, including being a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Today, it’s one of the most produced plays in the country.

Learn more about BCT’s and other arts groups 2019-20.

Tickets and more

The plays lasts about 90 minutes and is performed without intermission.

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 (preview) and Saturday, Oct. 19 (opening), and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 9 at Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton St., Boise.

Tickets: $22 for previews, $18 students, $22-$38 general admission at BCTheater.org or by calling 208-331-9224. Season tickets are also available: Preview: $117, Student: $95, General: $138-$191.