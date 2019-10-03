Free tacos, Boise! Here’s where to get spicy deals on National Taco Day.

SHARE COPY LINK

Start drooling, amigo.

Restaurants nationwide will promote spicy deals and hand out free tacos on Friday, Oct. 4 — aka National Taco Day.

It’s tough to argue with a taco bargain, even served in a fast-food hard shell. The On the Border chain refers to National Taco Day as “crunch time.” Oof.

Whatever. If it’s free, we’re biting.

Calle 75 Street Tacos

Buy two tacos, get one gratis at the Downtown Boise location of locally owned Calle 75 Street Tacos, 110 N. 11th St. Sip on $2 Tecates and $5 margaritas. They’ll also have tacos al pastor on the vertical trompo.

The Village at Meridian store will offer two tacos for $5 and three for $7, plus $1.50 Jarritos. (It’s the same as their Taco Tuesday special.)

Del Taco

Del Taco will get saucy with two offers using The Del App. Get a free Del Taco with any purchase through the app (valid with coupon only). And get a free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco the same way (also valid with coupon only).

Jack in the Box

Snag two free tacos with any purchase if you sign up for the Jack in the Box e-club. Pro tip: Mix their hot sauce and ranch together.

Madre

Madre gourmet taqueria at 1034 S. La Pointe St. will offer its Taco Tuesday special on a Friday, since it’s National Taco Day: An OG Crispy Taco for $3.50 (seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese and hot sauce in a cheesy flour tortilla wrapped in a crunchy corn shell with pinto beans). You also can get a pint of Melvin Heyzeuz Mexican lager for $3.

On the Border

Want to eat until you explode? Plow through endless tacos at On the Border for $9.99 — soft or crunchy, beef or chicken tinga. Upgrade to Southwest chicken or brisket tacos for $2 more.

Taco Bell

It might not be fair to call this promotion a “shell” of other chain offers, but come on! Give the hungry minions a freebie, Taco Bell! Nope. Instead, you’re supposed to be generous yourself — and give someone a “gift set” of four tacos for $5. Go to nationaltacodaygiftset.com, fill out the form and send a digital gift card (with a sweet personal note) for two Crunch Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

Taco John’s

All you have to do is use the Taco John’s app, and you can munch on a free Crispy Taco.