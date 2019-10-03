5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Party with pups, drink bier or ... hey buuudies! The Weez!

SHARE COPY LINK

1. See Spot Walk

Boise is going to the dogs. Need proof? Trot down to Julia Davis Park on Saturday. See Spot Walk — now in its 27th year — will attract approximately one bazillion tail-wagging canines, along with their panting owners. The canine chaos includes a 1-mile walk through the park, a 5K fun run, food, vendors, demonstrations — and plenty of ridiculous, entertaining contests. The run starts at 9 a.m., the walk at 10 a.m., and the barking stops at 1 p.m. (At least in the park.) Advance registration is $30 per person, $20 for youth, and $25 for teams — at idahohumanesociety.org. That includes a T-shirt, dog bandanna, entry into the contests and more. You can register on site for an extra $5. Proceeds benefit the Idaho Humane Society.

2. Do Oktoberfest ... again

After the past two weekends, nobody will blame you if you’ve had your fill of German sausage. Not to mention stein-hoisting goofballs prancing around in lederhosen. But beer — er, bier — usually equates to fun. So if you’re game for one more Oktoberfest shindig, cruise down to 8th Street in Downtown Boise. There’s an Oktoberfest street party from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday featuring authentic German brews and grilled food. Entry is free and open to all ages. The event is put on by nearby bar Prost!, 274 N. 8th St.

3. Rock out

Live-music highlights:

Eclectic, eccentric instrumental trio Dirtwire will bring its unusual Western vibe to the Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., on Friday. Tickets to the 8 p.m. show are $18 general ($20 door), $45-$55 reserved, at TicketWeb. Lapa opens.

L.A. pop-rock band Bleached will turn up the volume Saturday at The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Tickets are $13 at eventbrite.com, $15 at the door. Dude York and Billy Moon will open, with music starting at 9 p.m..

Get your darkwave fix with Boy Harsher at 9 p.m. Saturday at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St. Tickets are $12 at TicketWeb, $14 day of show. Opening: Spellling, Evils.

Join the Boise Philharmonic for a live “Star Wars” spectacle. The orchestra will crank John Williams’ score to “The Empire Strikes Back” while the movie is projected on a massive screen. The event will be performed at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane. Tickets are $40.50 to $83 at boisephil.org, or call (208) 344-7849. It would be amazing if conductor Eric Garcia used a lightsaber instead of a baton for one song, right? (Please don’t bring any lightsabers of your own. However, patrons are encouraged to dress up as “Star Wars” characters.”)

If you’re an EDM fan, you’ve marked your calendar for The Alchemy Tour featuring Nghtmre, Slander, Seven Lions and The Glitch Mob. The dancing starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., in Garden City. Tickets are $44.50 and $49.50 general ($55 door), $74.50 VIP, at Ticketfly.

Singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg is back in Boise for an 8 p.m show Sunday at The Olympic, 1009 Main St. It costs $25 at eventbrite.com or$30 at the door. Will Hoge is the opening act.

4. See The Weez

Comedian Pauly Shore is back at Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St. — and still fully capable of weasin’ all your grindage. Best known for MTV and movie stardom in the 1990s, Shore will perform stand-up shows at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ever wonder if Lisa Lisa is still the one he adores? Here’s your chance to ask The Weasel in person. Tickets are $30 at liquidboise.com, or call (208) 941-2459.

5. Do a fall festival

The Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, will host a three-day Fall Harvest Festival on Friday through Sunday — Friday being adult night for visitors 21 and older only. (Featuring mechanical bull riding, horror films, a beer garden with specialty brews and more.) The daytime, family-friendly gatherings include an artisan market, arts and crafts projects, a straw and corn maze, live music from The Soulmates (2-5 p.m. Saturday), food trucks, a beer garden, and vendors. Adult night is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, the all-ages fest is noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Advance tickets are $10 general, $8 members and children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger, at idahobotanicalgarden.org. You’ll pay an extra $2 if you purchase at the event.

Wanna get out of Boise? It takes only 45 scenic minutes to drive up Idaho 21 to Idaho City Days. The outdoor event features arts and crafts, antiques, music, food, a beer garden, cowboy poetry, a photography contest. amusements in the park and more. You can even tour historic buildings. Fun goes from about 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on the streets of Idaho City. idahocitychamber.org.

Bonus: Pig out on tacos

Friday is National Taco Day, which means restaurants are offering spicy deals, including freebies. Here are places to chow down in the Boise area.