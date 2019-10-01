‘Messy’ seafood chain opens in Boise area. Reviews so far? Some great, a few crabby.

Craving crawfish? You’ll find plenty at Hook & Reel, a new Meridian restaurant. Hookandreel.com

Ready to wear a bib, splatter spicy sauce on your date, and pretend you’re devouring crawfish in, like, the French Quarter?

New Cajun restaurant Hook & Reel wants to mess with you — or at least help you make one.

Founded in Maryland in 2013, the East Coast seafood chain offers a hands-on dining approach: “Yup, it’s OK to lick. ... the sauce off the table,” the new Meridian location posted on Facebook recently, along with the hashtag “#getdirty.”

Expanding aggressively, Hook & Reel has pushed as far west as Idaho. The Treasure Valley store opened in late July at 1510 N. Eagle Road in the former Whitewater Pizza & Pasta building.

The Hook & Reel menu is packed with shrimp, crab, mussels, lobster and crawfish, along with po’ boy sandwiches and fried options such as catfish sliders. (And wings. Any respectable seafood restaurant requires wings, right?)

It’s a gleefully lowbrow, rules-free dining experience — but with the potential for a fine-dining price tag, depending on your taste. For example, you’ll drop $12 for three pieces of flounder with fries in a basket, or $35 for a pound of king crab legs.

Naturally, the full bar offers signature cocktails including party-hearty liquors such as coconut rum and honey bourbon. Go ahead. Order something colored ocean blue in a large glass. (When in Rome ... .)

Ready to eat? “Pick your catch” and choose from sauces ranging from spicy Cajun and garlic butter to lemon pepper and the house Special Blend. Add on extras such as corn on the cob, potatoes or fries.

You also can “make your own seafood combo,” combining shrimp (heads on or off), crab legs, lobster tail, calamari and plenty more, also with corn and potatoes — all brought to the table, seasoned and served in a clear plastic bag. Pour out the feast for sharing if you’d like.

Although it’s only been open for a short time, Hook & Reel in Meridian has generated dozens of Yelp reviews.

So far, so (pretty) good: Four out of five stars.

“I spent most of my life in and near Orange County where this type of Cajun seafood ‘dump on the table’ is very popular,” one reviewer wrote. “I have to say, Hook & Reel has really nailed it.”

“Great experience,” wrote another. “ Albeit messy. Lots of fun!”

Unsurprisingly, a handful of one-star wonders gripe about the service; new restaurants usually need time to work out kinks.

Hook & Reel embraces its philosophy as a wet-nap mecca. The waitstaff probably wouldn’t blink twice if you walked in wearing a rain poncho. Still, a few Idaho residents don’t seem to comprehend that crackin’ crab and obliterating crawfish might send juices squirting across their neighbors’ shirts.

“Not a fan!” wrote one. “Apparently I’m not into eating with my hands and getting messy.”

The grub “came in a weird plastic bag,” observed another.

In Boise, fellow kitschy seafood chain Joe’s Crab Shack has operated for more than 15 years along the Greenbelt. So Hook & Reel probably has solid odds of longtime survival in Meridian.

But if you are one of those folks who prefers that a seafood dining experience doesn’t require plastic gloves at the table? Be patient. Another new restaurant is on the way. Northwest chain Anthony’s Restaurants plans to open in Downtown Boise next spring.

In the meantime, you always have the option of getting “hooked” in Meridian.

▪ Hook & Reel is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Happy hour is 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Online: hookandreel.com.