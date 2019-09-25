Yeah b****! Aaron Paul is coming to Boise for screening of new ‘Breaking Bad’ movie

Actor Aaron Paul hosts screening for “Triple 9” in Boise Actor Aaron Paul, a native to Idaho meets fans before hosting a screening of his latest film "Triple 9" at the Egyptian Theatre Wednesday Feb. 24, 2016 in Downtown Boise. Hundreds of fans waited in line with promotional tickets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Actor Aaron Paul, a native to Idaho meets fans before hosting a screening of his latest film "Triple 9" at the Egyptian Theatre Wednesday Feb. 24, 2016 in Downtown Boise. Hundreds of fans waited in line with promotional tickets.

Heads up, “Breaking Bad” fans: Jesse Pinkman is coming to town.

Actor Aaron Paul, who portrayed the wigged-out meth dealer on AMC’s hit series “Breaking Bad,” tweeted out the news today. Paul will reprise his character in a coming feature-length sequel, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” — and he plans to host a screening at the Egyptian Theatre.

“Dear Idaho,” he wrote. “Doing a special screening of ‘El Camino’ before it opens at the Egyptian Theatre. Would love all of my fellow neighbors in Idaho to have the chance to watch this next chapter with me. Yeah Bitch! Just wanted to give you a heads up. Details soon! #Pinkman2019”

There’s no word on tickets, but the screening likely will be sometime around Oct. 11. That’s when “El Camino” is slated to debut on Netflix (at midnight), and to hit select theaters for a run of one weekend only.

“El Camino” focuses on Pinkman’s life after the events of the “Breaking Bad” series finale. Other than that? Details are scarce. Which makes it that much more exciting for diehards.

This won’t be the first time Paul, 40, has visited his home state to celebrate at the Egyptian. In 2014, he rented out the theater so 800 fans could party with him and watch an episode of “Breaking Bad” during the show’s final season. And in 2016, he invited Idahoans to join him for an advance screening of his movie, “Triple 9.”

Paul was born in Emmett. He grew up in towns ranging from Filer and Twin Falls to Boise and Meridian.

In 2015, he bought a house in Boise, and he has said he tries to spend every summer in McCall.

“I love every square inch of that beautiful state,” he told the Statesman three years ago.