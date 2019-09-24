Better scramble. This new Boise restaurant sold out of egg sandwiches its first weekend.

Another pizza joint? You bet. And The Wylder stands out from the crowd The Wylder, which opened just down the sidewalk from Boise Brewing, is a cut above other pizza joints. It features a crispy sourdough crust with signature toppings, and is located in The Fowler, a new mixed-use apartment building in Downtown Boise Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wylder, which opened just down the sidewalk from Boise Brewing, is a cut above other pizza joints. It features a crispy sourdough crust with signature toppings, and is located in The Fowler, a new mixed-use apartment building in Downtown Boise

Lizzy and David Rex know how to make dough.

It’s not just that their Downtown Boise pizzeria, The Wylder, has enjoyed two years of successful business. Part of what makes Wylder pies so tasty is the 53-year-old sourdough starter.

So when the couple opened a second restaurant last week, they brought along their beloved starter — to create and sell fresh English muffins.

Based on customer response Sunday at Certified Kitchen and Bakery, 1511 N. 13th St., the Rexes have another winner on their flour-covered hands. By 1:30 p.m., the English muffins were history — devoured in the form of “signature” egg sandwiches ($7.50/$9.50), and sold by the half dozen ($9.50) as take-home bread.

Don’t worry. They’re making more. Lots more.

“We already have a game plan for this week going into next weekend,” Lizzy Rex says. “We just never thought on our first weekend, we would sell over 300 English muffins!”

Certified Kitchen and Bakery opened Sept. 19, 2019. Wylder Hospitality

Located in the former Certified Inc. Rug & Furniture Cleaners building in Hyde Park, Certified Kitchen and Bakery is exactly what it sounds like — part restaurant, part bakery, all North End.

“This is a concept we’ve always dreamed of having,” Rex explains. “We live in the neighborhood, and it was kind of ‘What do we want to do? What do we feel like we’re missing?’ We have two little kids. I just want to go grab a really great cup of coffee and a healthy breakfast. We just felt like this could be a really good fit.”

Wylder regulars have savored slices of cake made by Rex’s mother, Yaya. She has dedicated herself full-time to Certified, running the bakery. “She’s doing muffins, scones, cookies, coffee cake. ... Mom’s tearing up the bakery!” Lizzy says with a laugh. “There’s also whole cakes that you can pick up daily.”

The Certified customer experience is purposely animated. You order at the counter while eyeballing baked goods. The 50 or so seats are first come, first served. Well, sort of. There’s no table service. “We yell your name when your order’s ready,” Lizzy says.

Stay alert by choosing from an array of craft coffee, along with cold drinks such as iced green tea and draft kombucha.

Certified’s all-day breakfast centers on two signature egg sandwiches. The Certified ($7.50) is egg, arugula, white cheddar and creme fraiche (add bacon, avocado or tomato for $1.50). Or go big with The Croque Madame Style ($9.50), which includes egg, ham, gruyere and dijonaise.

“I think we have about 50 seats total,” says Lizzy Rex, co-owner of Certified Kitchen and Bakery. “It’s not tiny, but it’s not big.” Wylder Hospitality

The other big seller on the menu? A Huevos Rancheros Burrito ($9.50) — housemade ranchero sauce, crispy potato, pinto beans and white cheddar. Want a gluten-free and vegan option? Try the Coconut Quinoa Oatmeal ($7) or Chia Pudding ($6).

At lunch, Certified unveils $9.75 butcher sandwiches on “heavenly ciabatta,” ranging from brisket and roast turkey to pulled pork and a seasonal veggie.

“They’re all really simple, like meat, the jus and then a pickle, herbs,” Rex says. “Simple but super flavorful — just kind of warms your belly.

“And then we do pantry classics. We’re doing a turkey club. We’re doing a tuna fish salad sandwich.”

Certified also offers ready-to-go salads, spearheaded by the Hyde Park Cobb ($10.50): chopped egg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese and market dressing.

And, there’s a kids menu with a peanut butter and honey sandwich ($5) — on a lightly toasted English muffin, of course.

Lizzy Rex’s mother, Yaya, runs the bakery department at Certified. Wylder Hospitality

While it’s aways relaxing to sit and eat, Certified is prepared for Boiseans on the move. Some might want to grab coffee in the morning and lunch to-go for later. “We’re gearing a lot of it towards take-out,” Rex says.

Can you hold a Certified Egg Sandwich in one hand while mountain biking Hulls Gulch with the other?

Rex laughs. Hey, they do use a scrambled egg instead of a messier preparation.

“You can come and grab a sandwich or breakfast sandwiches and go to Camel’s Back Park and go hike,” she suggests.

Online: @certifiedkitchenandbakery.