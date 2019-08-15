5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Sip 100 wines, do Guys night, hang with Outlaws ...

Going to a concert at Outlaw Field? Here’s what you need to know Pro tips for the concert venue at the Idaho Botanical Garden and Old Idaho State Penitentiary. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pro tips for the concert venue at the Idaho Botanical Garden and Old Idaho State Penitentiary.

1. Do outdoor concerts

▪ The Piano Guys already wowed audiences at the Morrison Center in 2016 and outdoors at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2017. On Friday, the instrumental group will perform at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden. When they’re not filming majestic videos on the Great Wall of China, these four Mormon dads make Boise a regular stop. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert are $56 at Ticketmaster.

▪ The Outlaws and Renegades Festival has been on the calendar of country fans for months. Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band are the big names Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. Love and Theft opens at 7 p.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $75 at ICTickets.

▪ Craving SoCal reggae-rock grooves? Iration and Pepper will rock Outlaw Field on Saturday night. Tickets to the 5:30 p.m. show are $35 at Ticketmaster.

2. Taste 100 wines

Now in its 22nd year, Winefest will feature more than 100 wines to sample this weekend, plus tapas from Boise restaurants, music raffle prizes and more. The party runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on the Basque Block in Downtown Boise. Tickets are $45 in advance at the Basque Museum website, or $55 day of event.

3. Cool off at Bogus

It’s heating up again in Boise — and Idhoans are escaping to Bogus Basin for entertainment. (Why? It’s 15 or 20 degrees cooler there.) This Saturday, Bogus will host another free Music on the Mountain. Local bands Bread & Circus, New Transit and Sea’s Apprentice will rock the Simplot Base Area stage from noon to 6 p.m. Recreational activities will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., including the Mountain Coaster, chairlift, mountain bike trails and more. There’s even free disc golf at the upper lodge — 18 holes of it.

Heads up: The 47th annual Bogus Basin Hill Climb also is Saturday morning, so please keep your eyes open for cyclists on the road.

4. Cut into your schedule

Knives! Who doesn’t love knives? (Wait, don’t answer that.) If you’re a fan, check out the Idaho Knife Association’s 6th annual Traditional and Tactical Knife Show. It runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 3300 S. Vista Ave. You’ll find gleaming beauties from popular local and world-renowned knife makers, plus demonstrations and other cutting-edge fun. It’s $6 per person or $15 per family. Beer and wine will be available. More details: idahoknifeshow.idahoknife.com.

5. What? There’s a Fair?

Of course! The Western Idaho Fair fires up Friday at 5610 N. Glenwood St. Here’s a guide to new stuff happening at the Fair this year. Sometimes, it’s tough to top old stuff, though. Go ahead. Crush a Pronto Pup.