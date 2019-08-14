Want to buy Kuna castle? Got $1.5 million, princess? ‘The Voice’ finalist to sing at open house.

Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks Every year thousands get engaged and married in national parks, wildlife refuges and scenic wildernesses. This video is a celebration of love and America's public lands. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every year thousands get engaged and married in national parks, wildlife refuges and scenic wildernesses. This video is a celebration of love and America's public lands.

A castle in Kuna is for sale, and it’s all yours, Prince Charming — for $1,499,900.

The Castle Gardens, a unique piece of real estate at 2050 N. Meridian Road, is a 5.56-acre destination that hosts weddings and other events.

To drum up royal interest, an open house is being held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Andrew Sevener, a season 16 finalist on NBC’s reality show “The Voice,” will sing during the event.

If Sevener isn’t your knight in shining armor, check out the rest of this fairy tale evening. In addition to complimentary champagne, there will be hors d’oeuvres, a taco truck, a photo booth and a castle tour, according to the event’s Facebook page. Plus, a mock wedding will be set up to showcase the majestic space’s potential.

Beer and wine will be available, but liquor is not on the menu — shockingly.

Don’t dragons insist on Fireball?