Words & Deeds

Words & Deeds

Want to buy Kuna castle? Got $1.5 million, princess? ‘The Voice’ finalist to sing at open house.

Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks

Every year thousands get engaged and married in national parks, wildlife refuges and scenic wildernesses. This video is a celebration of love and America's public lands. By
Up Next
Every year thousands get engaged and married in national parks, wildlife refuges and scenic wildernesses. This video is a celebration of love and America's public lands. By

A castle in Kuna is for sale, and it’s all yours, Prince Charming — for $1,499,900.

The Castle Gardens, a unique piece of real estate at 2050 N. Meridian Road, is a 5.56-acre destination that hosts weddings and other events.

To drum up royal interest, an open house is being held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Andrew Sevener, a season 16 finalist on NBC’s reality show “The Voice,” will sing during the event.

If Sevener isn’t your knight in shining armor, check out the rest of this fairy tale evening. In addition to complimentary champagne, there will be hors d’oeuvres, a taco truck, a photo booth and a castle tour, according to the event’s Facebook page. Plus, a mock wedding will be set up to showcase the majestic space’s potential.

Beer and wine will be available, but liquor is not on the menu — shockingly.

Don’t dragons insist on Fireball?

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Deeds
Michael Deeds
Entertainment reporter and opinion columnist Michael Deeds covers the Boise good life for the Idaho Statesman. He’s also freelanced for The Washington Post, Relix, Country Weekly, Velo News, Beer Advocate and more. Deeds began his Statesman career as a news intern in 1991, graduated to sportswriting for two years, then ... here we are.
  Comments  