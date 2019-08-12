After ‘long journey,’ Boise’s first cook-at-your table BBQ restaurant to open. (Finally!)

Vons Chicken brings Korean fried chicken to Boise Vons Chicken, a chain serving Korean fried chicken, has opened in Boise. The menu focuses on oven and crispy fried chicken including the yangnyeom popular in Korea. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vons Chicken, a chain serving Korean fried chicken, has opened in Boise. The menu focuses on oven and crispy fried chicken including the yangnyeom popular in Korea.

Magnificent Garden co-owner Danny Cheng has plenty of reasons to be thrilled about opening Boise’s first cook-your-own Korean barbecue restaurant — 50 reasons, in fact.

That’s how many in-table grills will be fired up at 980 N. Milwaukee St. by the end of the month.

Based on the relief in Cheng’s voice, there’s one other good reason. Nobody will be able to grill him anymore about his long-delayed restaurant. Originally planned for spring 2018, Magnificent Garden is now set to debut at 980 N. Milwaukee St. by the end of August, Cheng says. He plans to announce specific dates in the next week or two.

“Man, I don’t know whether I should be crying or laughing,” Cheng admits with a chuckle. “It’s been a long journey, but I learned a lot. And I think I’m better for it.”

Located in the former home of Mickey Ray’s BBQ, Magnificent Garden will bring Idaho a new dining experience. Customers order raw, marinated, seasoned meats that they cook themselves at tables.

Don’t want to play chef? The 269-capacity restaurant also will offer a fully-cooked entree menu. Five tables won’t have grills.

Magnificent Garden’s state-of-the-art cooking systems are one of the main reasons for construction delays. The smokeless grills use exhaust designs that run from under tables. Getting everything installed and approved was not easy, Cheng says.

Customers should prepare themselves for authentic South Korean flavors. The menu includes staples such as beef bulgogi ($12) and bibimbap ($10), plus soups, rice bowls, noodles and hot pots. There also are combination spreads. Go big with a Set 1 ($79): thinly sliced beef brisket, prime rib eye, marinated boneless short rib, stir-fried rice cake, seafood pancake, soybean soup or kimchi soup, and tiramisu or honey pancake with ice cream.

You say Grandpa just wants a steak? Fine. Order him a steak. (Make it a “World Famous Wagyu,” $46).

Although Magnificent Garden is a Korean restaurant, Cheng sees its appeal as wider than that.

“It’s flavored meat that you barbecue yourself,” he explains. “It could be called Korean barbecue. But generally, you just could call it roasted meat.”

Online: themagnificentgarden.com.