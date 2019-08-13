Roaring Springs Water Park to add new $1 million ride — first of its kind in Northwest

New Double Flying Saucer water ride coming to Roaring Springs in 2020 Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian plans to build a new $1 million water slide. The Double Flying Saucer ride will be ready for the 2020 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian plans to build a new $1 million water slide. The Double Flying Saucer ride will be ready for the 2020 season.

Next spring, butterflies will be in the air — and in stomachs at Roaring Springs Water Park.

The Meridian family attraction at 400 W. Overland Road plans to start construction on a new $1 million water slide after the park closes for the season next month.

The Double Flying Saucer won’t just cool off customers in the Boise area. It will offer a moderate, rollercoaster-style thrill that has won awards. The new ride should be ready to make a splash when Roaring Springs reopens in May 2020.

There are about 200 of these rides in existence, but this will be the first one in the Northwest, according to a media release.

The water slide “launches riders into a double corkscrew, banks into the first flying saucer with max acceleration, drops and dives into a second flying saucer with thrilling G forces” and, finally, “blasts into the final 180-degree turn.”

The new slide will be constructed between two current slides, Pipeline Mines and Mammoth Canyon Family Raft Ride.

Roaring Springs is holding a contest for a chance to win four season passes — and to be the first to hop on the ride next May. Enter the “Name the Ride” contest at roaringsprings.com by Sept. 15. Season passes for 2019-2020 also are on sale now.

The Double Flying Saucer is manufactured by Proslide Technology of Ottawa, Canada, according to Roaring Springs, and will be assembled by The Russell Corporation of Boise.