After 9 hecklers get tossed from Boise show, comedian posts video: 260,000 views so far

Comedian Emma Arnold also talks about serious stuff Boise's Emma Arnold, organizer of Treefort's Comedyfort, tells a Story Story Night story about her lifelong struggle with suicidal feelings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise's Emma Arnold, organizer of Treefort's Comedyfort, tells a Story Story Night story about her lifelong struggle with suicidal feelings.

As a trendy place to move or live, Boise basks in constant positive publicity.

But here’s a different type of national attention — the cringey kind.

On June 24, touring comedian Steve Hofstetter posted an entertaining, profanity-laced video on YouTube titled “9 Hecklers Get Thrown Out.” Quickly, this uncomfortable video racked up more than 260,000 views. Hofstetter has more than 130 million views, in part because he highlights clashes with obnoxious audience members.

Unfortunately, the unruly crowd in this video was located in Downtown Boise. Hofstetter performed April 25-28 at Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St.

“Five out of six Boise shows were fantastic,” Hofstetter says as the video begins.

But the other? “One of the toughest shows I’ve ever had.”

Watch highlights below, and be warned: There’s profanity.

“The problem,” Hofstetter explains, “was that it wasn’t just one table. It was four. Four separate parties of people who would not shut up. It was hard to even figure out where it was all coming from.”

Opening act Andrew Rivers attempted to “power through.”

By the time Hofstetter took the stage, he had seen enough.

“I’m going to start this show in a way I’ve never had to start a show before,” Hofstetter told the audience. “You are ruining it for other people.”

“If it happens again, one time, you are ****in’ gone. Because I want to do the best show I possibly can for the folks who actually give a ****.”

Ejections followed.

Jeremy Aevermann, co-owner of Liquid Laughs, says hecklers are more common during late shows.

“I am pretty sure this was Steve’s late show Friday night,” Aevermann says. “Sometimes late shows can get off the rails, due to people drinking too much before and while getting here.”

Watching a talented stand-up comedian eviscerate a heckler can be hilarious. Hofstetter has plenty of experience.

“Steve is kind of famous for his heckler handling; it is kind of what he does,” Aevermann says. “... I am pretty sure that is why the bouncers had not already thrown the majority of those people out. They probably wanted to see how Steve handled them.”

Either way, mouthy audience members usually aren’t very funny.

They certainly aren’t a great look for Boise. Or for Eagle, which Hofstetter jokingly mentions in the video, too.

“Hecklers really are the worst!” Aevermann says. “Some people just have to be part of the show and no other guests ever want that.”