This Boise restaurant was a fine dining hit. Then it changed. Now it’s closed.

After opening in April, the restaurant at 2870 W. State St. recently closed.

No other information was available. Owner and chef Christian Phernetton did not respond to a phone call or emails. But the building has been emptied. All social media accounts have been removed.

Phernetton, who bought State & Lemp in 2018, initially kept the restaurant’s name as he tweaked the menu. Then in March, he issued a media release announcing that the restaurant would shutter temporarily and reinvent itself. Phernetton planned to saturate the Epek menu with organic, locally sourced ingredients — many from The Chef’s Farm, which he owns in Dry Creek Valley.

The fresh concept was not particularly easy to digest. Phernetton cooked up a range of price points, including $2.50 “taco Tuesdays,” three-course dinners on Wednesdays and Thursdays for $55, and a 15-course tasting menu on Fridays and Saturdays for $111.

Armchair restaurateurs probably predicted the outcome: Epek fail. But so quickly? The ambitions were not without precedent.

The original, intrepid State & Lemp strode into unfathomable Treasure Valley territory in 2013 by offering only prix-fixe tasting menus at $105 including wine. After consistently strong reviews and a run of James Beard Award nominations, State & Lemp earned a reputation as a regional force that elevated Boise’s restaurant scene.

Still, the space was small. Limitations loomed. In 2018, the State & Lemp team exited to pursue new ventures. Two members of the culinary power trio, chef Kris Komori and co-owner Remi McManus, now plan to open Kin restaurant and lounge later this year in Downtown Boise.

State & Lemp signage still hangs on their former building. There’s no obvious indication that Epek and its farm-friendly vision were there — except for tomato plants bearing unripened fruit along the sidewalk outside.

What might blossom next in the space — or wilt — is anyone’s guess.