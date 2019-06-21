The Garth Brooks concerts are sold out, Boise. Here’s what you’ll pay for tickets now.

Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging.

After the Garth Brooks concert coming to Albertsons Stadium on July 20 sold out in less than an hour, another show was added July 19.

It took a little longer — three weeks — but the second show is now officially sold out, too.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for a third show. It ain’t happenin’.

That means if you’re still looking for tickets, you’ll probably pay more than face value right now, which is $94.95 including fees. But depending on how choosy you are, possibly not much more. And, if you’re willing to be patient, maybe less.

It’s also possible — even likely — that more tickets will be made available through the official seller, Ticketmaster, at face value. That’s what happened yesterday for next weekend’s Autzen Stadium show in Eugene, Ore.

It boils down to the quality of seats you demand, and how much of a gamble you’re willing to take.

There are various places to hunt for Brooks tickets on the secondary market. Reseller companies such as SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and StubHub all have lots of options. At SeatGeek, which easily allows you to see prices including fees, I am seeing tickets as low as $120 or so total — and not just for singles. You also will find wallet-burning options, such as the seats I see for around $615 total at StubHub.

You also can scan Craigslist, where a seller is offering up to seven tickets at face value, or at a discount if you buy all seven.

Legal or not, there also will be folks trying to unload tickets outside Albertsons Stadium. Guaranteed.

Expect to pay slightly more for tickets to the July 19 show than the July 20 show. Why? Because it’s a star-studded event. Blake Shelton is scheduled to sing a song with Brooks at the July 19 performance.

Ultimately, when it comes to reseller tickets, it’s about risk tolerance.

I’ve done it both ways — and experienced successes and failures.

I once flew to the Fiesta Bowl for a college football national championship game and bought tickets from a scalper outside the stadium for a decent price. (Higher than face value, but still. I saw my alma mater win a national championship!)

A buddy and I drove to Salt Lake City without tickets for the 2002 Winter Olympics to watch the United States National Men’s Hockey Team. We wound up watching it in a bar, because I didn’t want to pay the outrageous scalper prices. (He never really forgave me.)

Two weeks ago, my brother and I bought a pair of regular-season college football tickets at SeatGeek for around $375 each — stupid money — because we wanted top-notch seats. We don’t get to see each other often, and the splurge was worth it to us. So was the relief of having the tickets purchased well in advance. (We’re comin’ for ya, Boulder, Colorado!)

Resellers, to quote a Brooks song, are often “Shameless” when it comes to jacking up prices. But with 70,000 or 80,000 seats being filled over two nights at Albertsons Stadium (total attendance is still a secret), tickets will be floating around.

If you’re diligent, you’ll find something acceptable.

Or maybe even score a bargain. Got the guts to wait? Tickets to Brooks’ show at Autzen Stadium are now available for under face value.