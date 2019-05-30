Summer concert guide: Outdoor Boise shows, Idaho mountain town festivals, more

Celebrate summer with Alive After Five Alive After Five features national and local musicians, beer and vendors every Wednesday, June through August, at the Grove Plaza. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alive After Five features national and local musicians, beer and vendors every Wednesday, June through August, at the Grove Plaza.

Snag your low-back chair and start slathering on suntan lotion. Summer concert season is here.

Whether it’s major shows at amphitheaters, free music series in local parks, multiday festivals in the mountains — or, oh yeah, that Garth Brooks stadium thing — your calendar is jam-packed with fun.

So grab a cold beverage. It’s time to start rockin’.

CONCERTS IN BOISE & TREASURE VALLEY

Rock the Theater Summer Concert Series

When: Various dates, $10

Where: Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.

Who: Voice of Reason (May 31); Big Wow Band (June 1); RJ McGinnis Band (June 22); Riff Raff (June 29); Brooke Nicole and Jake Leg (July 13); Come Together Band (July 20); Zack Quintana (Aug. 3); Five Letter Word (Aug. 10); Captain Snafu (Aug. 17); Russ Martin Band (Aug. 24).

Details: playhouseboise.com

Tuesdays on the Creek

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, now through Sept. 17, free

Where: Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell

Who: Diggin Dirt (June 4); Lounge on Fire (June 11); Thunder and Rain (June 18); Tylor and The Train Robbers (June 25); Sono Fuego (July 2); Great Bait (July 9); Robbie Walden Band (July 16); Daniel Rodriguez (of Elephant Revival), Arthur Lee Land (July 23); Tejano Outlaw (July 30); Zack Quintana (Aug. 6); Rider and Rolling Thunder (Aug. 13); Brook Faulk and Dustin Morris, Jocelyn and Chris Arndt (Aug. 20); Ira Wolf, Jeff Crosby and The Refugees (Aug. 27).

Details: indiancreekplaza.com

▪

Alive After Five

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 through Aug. 28, free

Where: Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets, Boise

Who: The Band of Heathens, opener Reed Foehl (June 5); Matt Hopper and The Roman Candles, opener Audio Moonshine (June 12); Jonathan Warren and The Billy Goats, opener Connor Jay Liess (June 19); Hamish Anderson, opener Lee Penn Sky and The Oliphants (June 26); Low-fi, opener Heather Meuleman (July 3); Sway Wild featuring Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw, opener The Weary Times (July 10); The Black Lillies, opener Tylor and The Train Robbers (July 17); River Whyless, opener Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers (July 24); Nate Botsford, opener Critical Hits (July 31); August acts TBA.

Details: downtownboise.org

▪

Great Garden Escape Concert Series

When: 6 to 9 p.m. select Thursdays, June 6 through Sept. 5

Where: Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise.

Who: Joshy Soul (June 6); Shook Twins (June 13); Ural Thomas and The Pain (July 11); Kuinka (July 18); Rebecca Scott (Aug. 1); Larry Keel Experience (Aug. 8); Hillfolk Noir (Aug. 15); Y La Bamba (Aug. 22); Hermit Music Festival’s “Hoedown at the Garden” Square Dance featuring Rumblefish (Aug. 29); Boise Straight Ahead (Sept. 5).

Cost: $10 general, $8 IBG members and children 4-12, in advance. Tickets are $2 more at the gate, free for ages younger than 4.

Details: idahobotanicalgarden.org

▪

Gazebo Concert Series

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. various Thursdays, free

Where: Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle

Who: Billy Blues Band with Michele Eastland and Becky Blake (June 6); Pamela DeMarche and Friends (June 20); The Generator Saints (July 25); Willison Roos ft. Charlie Burry (Aug. 22); Jeff Engelbert Band ft. Jennifer Lea (Sept. 12).

Details: (208) 489-8763

▪

Boise Community Band

When: 7 p.m. June 6, free

Where: Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Details: boisecommunityband.com

▪

Rock the Village Concert Series

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, June 7 through July 19, free

Where: The Village at Meridian, N. Eagle Road and E. Fairview Ave.

Who: Kalimba (Earth Wind & Fire tribute) with opener Hoochie Coochie Men (June 7); Nate Botsford with opener Britnee Kellogg (June 14); The Fabulous Chancellors with Pamela DeMarche Band (June 21); A Night of Bowie (David Bowie tribute band) with opener Steady Rush (June 28); Dusty Leigh & The Claim Jumpers with opener Raketooth (July 5); The Long Run (Eagles tribute) with opener Steve Eaton (July 12); Dancehall Days (‘80s cover band) with opener the Retreads (July 19); August bands TBA.

Details: thevillageatmeridian.com

▪

Memorial Stadium probably won’t get THIS packed for Rancid, pictured. But The Bash festival should still provide plenty of fun. Rancid/Facebook

The Bash with Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, more

When: June 8 — VIP at noon, general at 1 p.m. and all ages at 4 p.m.





Where: Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

What: All-day craft beer and music festival with punk and rock bands

Cost: $39.50 general, $99.50 VIP.

Details: thebashfestival.com

▪

Old Boise Country Music Festival

When: 2 to 10 p.m. June 8

Where: Republic parking lot across from Tom Grainey’s at 6th and Grove streets, Boise

Who: Micky and the Motorcars, Jeff Crosby and the Refugees, Courtney Patton, Tylor and the Train Robbers, Grant Webb Band, Buddy DeVore and The Faded Cowboys, Pinto Bennett.

Cost: $35 online, $45 day of show. Free for ages 12 and younger.

Details: eventbrite.com

▪

Second Saturday Summer Concert Series

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. select Saturdays, free

Where: Kuna Greenbelt, 751 W. 4th St.

Who: The Almost Dangerous Band (June 8); Camden Hughes (July 13); Willie & the Single Wides (Aug. 10).

Details: Facebook

▪

Gene Kleiner Day

When: 7 p.m. June 8, free





Where: Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park Bandshell, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian





Who: Meridian Symphony — concert of greatest hits

Details: meridiansymphony.org

▪

Mike Ness of Social Distortion, who will perform in Nampa this summer. Amy Harris Invision/AP

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater concerts





When: Various dates

Where: 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa

Who: Jacksons Country Stomp with Billy Currington, LoCash, Carly Pearce, Tyler Rich (June 14); Sublime With Rome, Common Kings (June 28); Dwight Yoakam, Ryan Bingham (July 11); Rockstar Disrupt Festival with The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Andy Black, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro the Hero (July 24); Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Chevy Woods, DJ Drama (Aug. 15); Outlaws and Renegades Festival with Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, Love and Theft (Aug. 17); Cake/Ben Folds (Sept. 8); Bryan Adams (Sept. 17); Social Distortion/Flogging Molly, Devil Makes Three, Le Butcherettes (Sept. 18).

Details: fordidahocenter.com

▪

Boise Pride Fest

When: 4 to 10:30 p.m. June 14 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15, free

Where: Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise

What: Fireworks show, music, booths, rally (9 a.m. Saturday), parade (10 a.m. Saturday), more. Jaimie Wilson and Betty Who (Friday) and a drag show with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 10 winner, Aquaria! (Saturday) headline a lineup of artists on the Wells Fargo Main Stage.

Details: boisepridefest.org

▪

Concerts in the Park

When: Gates at 11 a.m. and music from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, June 16 through Sept. 15

Where: Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell

Who: Father’s Day Concert feat. High Street Party Band (June 16); Come Together Band (June 23); Emily Stanton Band (June 30); Jake Leg Blues Band (July 7); Smooth Avenue (July 14); The Famous Undercover (July 21); Nate Botsford (July 28); Blues Addicts (Aug. 4); Bret Welty Band (Aug. 11); JR and The Stingrays (Aug. 18); Joyride (Aug. 25); High Street Party Band (Sept. 1); Blues Brothers Rock N Soul Revue (Sept. 8); Snake River Harvest Festival feat. Big Wow Band (Sept. 15).

Cost: $12 general, $10 wine club member, in advance. $15 and $12 at the gate. Harvest festival: $25 general, $20 wine club members; $10-$15 for concert only

Details: stechapelle.com/events

▪





Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden has a packed summer schedule. Statesman file

Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series

When: Various dates

Where: Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise

Who: Indigo Girls (June 19); Rebelution, Collie Buddz, Durand Jones and The Indications (June 27); Clint Black (June 30); Slightly Stoopid (July 12); Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats (July 25); Lord Huron and Shakey Graves, Julia Jacklin (July 31); The Piano Guys (Aug. 16); Iration/Pepper (Aug. 17); Josh Groban (Aug. 30); Foreigner (Sept. 12); Rufus Du Sol (Sept. 26); Dropkick Murphys/Clutch (Oct. 14).

Details: idahobotanicalgarden.org

▪

Thursday Thunder

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, free

Where: Boise Spectrum courtyard, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise

Who: Pilot Error (June 20); $oul Purpo$e (June 27); Simple Ruckus (July 11); Wide Stance (July 18); Retreads (July 25); Emily Stanton Band (Aug. 1); Dusty Leigh & the Claim Jumpers (Aug. 8); Audio Moonshine (Aug. 15); $oul Purpo$e (Aug. 22); Pilot Error (Aug. 29).

Details: boisespectrumcenter.com

▪

Make Music Boise

When: June 21, free





Where: Boise

What: Musical celebration with concerts on streets, sidewalks and park across the city.

Details: makemusicday.org/boise

▪

BogusFest

When: 4 to 11 p.m. June 21 and 2 to 11 p.m. June 22





Where: Near Pioneer Lodge, Bogus Basin Mountain Resort

Who: 25 rock and country tribute acts on two stages.

Cost: $79.50 two-day pass ($49 ages 6-12), $49 one-day pass ($24.50 ages 6-12), $250 two-day VIP. TicketWeb

Details: bogusfest.com

▪

World Village Fest

When: 4 to 10 p.m. June 21, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 22, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23, free

Where: Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise.

Who: Mykal Rose with Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare (June 21); Rising Appalachia (June 22); La Misa Negra (June 23).

Details: worldvillagefest.com

▪

Boise Music Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 22





Where: Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Who: Pitbull (headliner), Eli Young Band, Jake Miller, Tenille Townes, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd.

Cost: $25 to $150 at eventbrite.com

Details: boisemusicfestival.com

▪

God and Country Festival

When: 4 to 11 p.m. June 26, free

Where: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa

What: Christian bands (7eventh Time Down, others), military appreciation, civic awards, food, fellowship, fireworks.

Details: godandcountryfestival.com

▪

Downtown Nampa Fourth Fridays







When: 6 to 9 p.m., every fourth Friday of the month through September, free







Where: Lloyd Square, 1 14th Ave S, Nampa











Who: OK OK (June 28); Red Light Challenge (July 26); Addam Chavarria (August 23); Shon Sanders Band (Sept. 27).







▪

Music on the Greenbelt

When: 4 to 10 p.m. June 29, free





Where: Kuna Greenbelt, 751 W. 4th St.

Who: Gary Tackett and Full Moon Rude, Sweet Briar

Details: Facebook

▪

Ed Roland of Collective Soul, who will perform at the Canyon County Fair. Katie Darby Invision/AP

Canyon County Fair concerts

When: 8 p.m. July 25-27, free with paid fair admission

Where: Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 S. 22nd Ave., Caldwell

Who: Collective Soul (July 25); Tracy Byrd (July 26); Randy Houser (July 27).

Details: canyoncountyfair.org

▪

Garth Brooks

When: 7 p.m. July 19 (tickets on sale May 31) and July 20 (sold out)

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise State University

Cost: $94.95 ($74.58 plus $5.37 tax and $15 service charge).

Details: ticketmaster.com/garth brooks

▪

Western Idaho Fair grandstand concerts

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20-23, free with paid fair admission

Where: Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Who: 3 Doors Down (Aug. 20); Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (Aug. 21); Dustin Lynch (Aug. 22); REO Speedwagon (Aug. 23).

Details: idahofair.com

▪

ROAD TRIPS & MOUNTAIN TOWNS

Live After 5

When: 5 to 8 p.m. select Wednesdays, free

Where: Four Rivers Cultural Center Japanese Garden, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario

Who: Chaz Brown Band (June 12); Simple Ruckus (June 26); West Abbey Road (July 10); Emily Stanton Band (July 24); B-Town Hitmen (Aug. 7); Encore (Aug. 21).

Details: 4rcc.com

▪

Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest

When: 2 to 11:30 p.m. June 20 and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. June 21-22

Where: Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer

Who: Aaron Lewis, Whiskey Myers, Sam Riggs, A Thousand Horses, others

Cost: $59 per day or $129 for three-day pass. Free for children 12 and younger with paying adult.

Details: hwy30musicfest.com

▪

Rosalie Sorrels Music Festival

When: June 22-23





Where: Captain Harry’s Oasis Event Center, 10395 W. Kodiak Drive, Mountain Home

Who: Deborah Michels Gang, Lee Pen Sky, Sista Sarah & Pocket of Bones, Ben Burdick Trio, Dan Castello, Owen Soren, Sperry Hunt, Jenn Snyder & Rochelle Smith Duo, Dave Robinette, more; arts and crafts fair, bonfire music jams, free camping.

Cost: $30 for one day, $50 for both.

Details: eventbrite.com





▪

Sun Valley Pavilion concerts

When: various dates

Where: 300 Dollar Road, Sun Valley

Who: Granger Smith, Earl Dibbles Jr., McKenna Faith. (June 29); Killer Queen (July 2); Ryan Bingham, The Social Animals (Sept. 1).

Details: sunvalley.ticketfly.com

▪

Sunset Concert Series

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 29 through Aug. 31, free

Where: Tamarack Resort’s Amphitheater, 311 Village Drive

Who: Bill Coffey and The Cash Money Cousins (June 29); New Transit (July 6); Tylor and The Train Robbers (July 13); Emily Tipton Band (July 20); Shon Sanders Band (July 27); Emily Stanton Band (Aug. 3); Steve Fulton Music (Aug. 10); Audio Moonshine (Aug. 17); Voice of Reason (Aug. 24); Pilot Error (Aug. 31).

Details: tamarackidaho.com

▪

Pendleton Whisky Music Fest

When: Gates at 4 p.m. July 13

Where: Pendleton Round-Up grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton, Ore.

Who: Post Malone

Details: pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com

▪

That backdrop at the Sawtooth Valley Gathering is not too bad, eh? Jodane Christoffersen of BACKyART Photography

Summer Music Festival

When: July 18-20

Where: Roseberry, Idaho

Who: Brad Parsons Band, Lindsay Lou, Ghost Light, Shemekia Copeland, Lounge on Fire, others.

Details: thesummermusicfestival.com

Sawtooth Valley Gathering

When: July 26-27

Where: Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park, Stanley

Who: Railroad Earth, ALO, Jeff Austin Band, John Craigie, Dead Winter Carpenters, Yak Attack, Gene Evaro Jr., Daniel Rodriguez, Brad Parsons & Starbird, Cascade Crescendo, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, The Quick & Easy Boys, Cassandra Lewis & The Foxxtones, Free Peoples, Jupiter Holiday, Jonathan Warren & The Billy Goats, Andrew Sheppard, Jenny Jahlee, Neal Goldberg, Aaron Golay Band, D’Funkt, Ben Black, more.

Details: sawtoothvalleygathering.com

▪

Yellow Pine Music and Harmonica Festival

When: Aug. 1-3

Where: Yellow Pine, Idaho

Who: Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders, Half Fast Hillbillies, Roby Kap, The River Twice, The Trees The Trees, Zach Brent Band, Travelin’ Miles, Ewald Grabher and Triple Crown, West of Ustick, David Richardson, Connor Jay Liess, Dave Nudo, Hurdy Gurdy Girls, Mack Lantz, Al Moe, Moody Jews, Hannah Cornforth, Tamara Hallock, Hat Trick, Spike Coggins, Dan Thomas, Lonesome Gold, French and the Flies, Ken Ward, Axe Masterson.

Details: yellowpinefestival.org

▪

Braun Brothers Reunion Festival

When: Aug. 8-10

Where: Challis, Idaho

Who: Micky and the Motorcars, Reckless Kelly, Randy Rogers Band, Steve Earle and the Dukes, Wade Bowen, Reverend Horton Heat, Cody Canada & The Departed, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, Jeff Crosby and the Refugees, The Braun Family, Tylor and the Train Robbers, others.

Details: braunbrothersreunion.com

▪

Bannock County Bluegrass Festival

When: Aug. 16-18

Where: Bannock County Event Center, 10588 Fairgrounds Drive, Pocatello

Who: Dave Adkins, Panhandle Polecats, Portneuf Gap, Red Desert Ramblers, Wild Coyotes, Lochwood, Dry Buck, Fiddle Express.

Details: bannockcountybluegrassfestival.com