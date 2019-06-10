After spicing up Meridian for five years, restaurant to open Boise location in July

Vons Chicken brings Korean fried chicken to Boise Vons Chicken, a chain serving Korean fried chicken, has opened in Boise. The menu focuses on oven and crispy fried chicken including the yangnyeom popular in Korea. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vons Chicken, a chain serving Korean fried chicken, has opened in Boise. The menu focuses on oven and crispy fried chicken including the yangnyeom popular in Korea.

The ethnic dining scene in Southeast Boise is heating up this summer.

Thai Basil, which debuted in Meridian in 2014, plans to open a second location at 590 E. Boise Ave. in the Eastgate Shopping Center.

The Boise restaurant will offer the same menu as the original Meridian location: noodle, curry and fried-rice dishes, along with other Thai favorites.

Taking over the former Asian Cuisine space, the new restaurant could open as soon as the first week of July. If red tape stalls things, the opening date might be delayed to the end of that month.

One of the standouts to try at Thai Basil is Kra Pao Moo Sup ($10.95), according to a 2014 review in the Idaho Statesman. “Even though it took a really long time to get to my table — it arrived about a half hour after getting everything else — the dish was well worth the wait. All the flavors came together in this stir-fry of ground pork, fresh basil, scallion and kaffir leaves, with an oozy fried egg rested on top, served with a side of steamed rice to soak up the garlicky sauce.”

Thai Basil’s “food is surely better and healthier than the offerings at the corporate restaurants that dictate Meridian’s dining scene,” the Statesman added.





The Meridian restaurant is at 3161 E. Fairview Ave.

Online: thaibasilidaho.com.