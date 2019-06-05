Selling Idaho work ethic (and fries), Caldwell men star in Food Network reality show

Season 10 of ‘The Great Food Truck Race’: ‘Summer Beach Battle’ Nine food trucks, including the Frank n Slides truck from Caldwell, Idaho, will compete on the new season of "The Great Food Truck Race." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nine food trucks, including the Frank n Slides truck from Caldwell, Idaho, will compete on the new season of "The Great Food Truck Race."

Craig Smith blames his newfound reality TV fame on his wife, Katie.

It almost seems like yesterday when the Caldwell couple saw an Idaho food truck, and Katie suggested an idea for one combining franks and fries.

“I said, ‘You know what? You’re much smarter than I am,’ ” Craig Smith remembers, laughing.

Rather than pursuing the idea herself, Katie contacted Food Network.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Behind my back, she signed me up for ‘The Great Food Truck Race,’ ” Smith says.

So he enlisted two other Caldwell men — Kyle Moore and Steve Weston — and led the charge onto season 10 of “The Great Food Truck Race,” which premieres at 7 p.m. MST on Sunday, June 9.

Like putting “Cannonball Run” and “Top Chef” in a blender, “The Great Food Truck Race” pits teams against one another chasing $50,000 in prize money. This year’s series starts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, then moves on to other seaside cities. Contestants attempt to sell as much food as possible, conquering challenges along the way.

Smith, Moore and Weston drive the Frank n Slides truck. None of the three Idaho men were previous food-truck operators. Smith owns Life44, a spices and rubs business, and works part-time as a chef at The Tower Grill in Nampa. Moore is an electrician. Weston, who is director of community relations at the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, authored an outdoor cookbook, “In the Wild Chef.”

But the Treasure Valley trio brings a key Idaho quality to the show, they say: Work ethic.

As the team’s 6-foot-3, goateed hype man, Moore lured customers by playing up the potato angle.

“Hey, we’re Idaho boys,” Smith explains. “We know our fries.”

Rosemary garlic fries, to be specific. Frank n Slides also sold gourmet hot dogs and sliders on the show, which highlights plenty of cooking.

Frank n Slides’ foods all had monster-related names: Fries were called Vampire Fingers, for example.

And then there’s the Frankie: “Our big thing,” Smith says, “was hot dogs wrapped in bacon, deep-fried, and then we placed it on a bed of cabbage on a nice toasted bun. And we put some handmade pico on top of that, then avocado cream and then sriracha.”

Smith, Moore and Weston aren’t able to get specific about how they fared on the show, which began filming in April.

But one thing is clear. It was fun but tough.

“Everybody, along with us, thought it was going to be easier than what it was,” Moore says. “We realized, like, ‘Dang, we gotta work our butts off, man.’ “”

Smith now officially has the food truck bug. He and his wife hope launch a Frank n Slides food truck in the Boise market by the end of the year.

It has to be easier than competing on “The Great Food Truck Race.”

“It was probably the second hardest thing I’ve ever done — other than the military,” Smith says. “Just getting with the flow, that stress and pressure of knowing if you don’t do well enough, you’re going home.”

Online: foodnetwork.com, facebook.com/franknslides.