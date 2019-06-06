Friday is National Donut Day. Here’s where to score freebies, sweet deals

This is what we are all about: The Dapper Doughnut The Dapper Doughnut serves hot mini cake doughnuts made fresh to order, along with doughnut milkshakes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Dapper Doughnut serves hot mini cake doughnuts made fresh to order, along with doughnut milkshakes.

National Donut Day rolls into Boise on Friday, June 7.

Here are places to score free donuts (or for spelling purists, doughnuts) — plus other sweet promotions.

▪ Krispy Kreme, 1525 N. Eagle Road in Meridian, is offering one free donut of your choice. No purchase necessary.

▪ Walmart stores are handing out a free full-size glazed donut in the bakery section. Again, you aren’t required to buy squat. (But you’ll probably buy something. It’s Wally World.)

▪ Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St. in Boise, is giving away a free potato donut with any in-store purchase. They open at 7 a.m. and will probably sell out relatively early. It’s part of an all-day celebration that includes ice cream for sale from The STIL starting at 10 a.m. and music from The Red Light Challenge.

▪ The Fit Donut, 1330 E. Fairview Ave. #105 in Meridian, will give a free donut to the first 25 customers who make a purchase. The store opens at 8 a.m., and you can call ahead to order.

▪ The Dapper Doughnut, 6711 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City, is offering 20 percent off freshly made mini donuts. The store is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Maybe next year they’ll give out free ones, since they’re small. Might be a good way to sample folks.)