How big is this year’s Boise Open musical act? He headlined the Idaho Center in 2018

The Albertsons Boise Open has revealed its annual, bargain-priced musical entertainment.

It’s Justin time for summer.

Country singer Justin Moore will perform Saturday, Aug. 24, at Hillcrest Country Club. The outdoor concert, near the 18th fairway in the Fan Zone, will begin in the evening after golf ends.

Entry to the Fan Zone and concert are included with tournament tickets. Fans can grab a single-day pass for $15 or get full-week entry for $25. The Albertsons Boise Open will be Aug. 19-25.

Known for No. 1 hits such as “Til My Last Day” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” Moore last visited the Treasure Valley in 2018. He drew about 3,000 fans to the Ford Idaho Center, where tickets ranged from $26.75 to $46.75.

Last year’s Albertsons Boise Open performer was classic rock band Cheap Trick.

The tournament will feature 75 PGA Tour players and the top 75 Web.com Tour players off the 2019 money list. They’ll compete for 25 PGA Tour cards and $1 million in prize money.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to Treasure Valley charities. Purchase tickets at albertsonsboiseopen.com.