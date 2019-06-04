Idaho breweries win 23 medals at major beer competition. (But guess who won Hazy IPA?)

You may be pouring your beer wrong. Learn how to do it right from an expert David Reese, brewmaster for Chandeleur Island Brewing in downtown Gulfport, is one of only 78 Advanced Cicerones world-wide. In this video he teaches you how to properly pour a glass of beer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Reese, brewmaster for Chandeleur Island Brewing in downtown Gulfport, is one of only 78 Advanced Cicerones world-wide. In this video he teaches you how to properly pour a glass of beer.

Brewers from the Gem State chased gold, silver and bronze last weekend at the North American Beer Awards.

Fifteen Idaho breweries hauled in 23 medals at the 23rd annual beer battle in Idaho Falls — including several from the Boise area.

Held in conjunction with the Mountain Brewers Beer Fest at Sandy Downs Race Track, NABA is considered a major event on a national level. This year’s entries included 1,962 beers from 268 breweries, according to assistant competition coordinator Chris VanHorn. Judges meticulously worked their way through blind tasting sessions and matched beers to style guidelines.

Gold medals did not come easily. Only five Gem State breweries managed to earn the top honor, led by Boise Brewing, which nabbed two. The Ram Restaurant & Brewery of Boise, Bella Brewing of Garden City, Idaho Brewing of Idaho Falls and Wildlife Brewing of Victor each earned one gold.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Even if 10 Barrel Brewing’s corporate owner, AB InBev, makes “drink local” diehards grit their teeth, you have to give props where they’re due. 10 Barrel picked up five golds — and more overall medals than any other brewery: One at its Boise location, nine at its Bend, Oregon, brewery, and two at its Portland pub.

Congrats to our Brewing Team for taking home 12 medals at the #NorthAmericanBeerAwards last night!

Profuse Juice

Twheat

Cucumber Crush

Waka Waka

Redeux

Bouquet

Spiral Staircase

Baywindow

986 CDA

Bullard Bock

Prazise

Home Crisp pic.twitter.com/8huxB0lSZv — 10 Barrel Brewing (@10BarrelBrewing) June 1, 2019

Unsurprisingly, NABA’s biggest category was Hazy or New England-Style India Pale Ale. Perhaps surprisingly, a brewery from the West won it. Yep, 10 Barrel of Bend earned gold in that division with Profuse Juice, which is slated to be released in cans this year.

Another Oregon brewery that racked up big honors? Barley Browns Beer of Baker City, which racked up three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Below is the list of Idaho winners. Here’s the full list of NABA winners.

▪ 10 Barrel Brewing, Boise: Silver — 986 (Cascadian Style Dark Ale / American Black Ale)

▪ Barbarian Brewing, Garden City: Silver — Saison avec Brett Deux (Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour or Brett Beer)

▪ Bella Brewing, Garden City: Gold — Spring Moss (Belgian-Style Dark Strong Ale)

▪ Boise Brewing, Boise: Gold — Bike Route Stout (Oatmeal Stout); Gold — Sun Cruiser (Session Beer)

▪ County Line Brewing, Garden City: Bronze — Barnwood Brown Ale (American-Style Brown Ale, Dark Wheat Ale and Dark Hefeweizen)

▪ Idaho Brewing Co., Idaho Falls: Gold — Black Lager (Schwarzbier/Black Beer); Silver — Oktoberfest (Marzen-Oktoberfest Lager); Bronze — Maibock (Helles Bock / Mailbock)

▪ Jim Dandy Brewing, Pocatello: Bronze — Ambitious Blonde (Golden or Blonde Ale)

▪ Laughing Dog Brewing, Ponderay: Silver — Laughing Dog English Pale Ale (Strong Bitter / ESB)

▪ Mad Swede Brewing Co., Boise: Silver — Danegeld (Golden or Blonde Ale)

▪ Payette Brewing Co., Boise: Silver — Fly Line (Dortmunder Export); Bronze — Aura (Flavored Gose)

▪ Ram Restaurant & Brewery, Boise: Gold — Clearwater Kolsch (Kolsch); Bronze — Mood Swing (Double / Imperial Red Ale)

▪ Salmon River Brewery, McCall: Bronze — Udaho Gold (Light Ale); Bronze — Blonde Sabbath (Belgian-Style Pale Ale); Bronze — Buzz Buzz (Coffee Beer)

▪ Sockeye Brewing, Boise: Silver — Power House Porter (Brown Porter); Silver — Sour Puss (American Sour Ale)

▪ Wallace Brewing, Wallace: Silver — Wallace Strong (American-Style Strong Ale)

▪ Wildlife Brewing, Victor: Gold — Mighty Bison Brown (American-Style Brown Ale, Dark Wheat Ale and Dark Hefeweizen)