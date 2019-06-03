This ‘best rapper of all time’ pulls 6,600 fans nightly. His Boise show will be way smaller.

How to find concert tickets online from official sellers Buying concert tickets online can be confusing. Idaho Statesman entertainment writer Michael Deeds offers quick tips on how to search for official sellers and buy tickets at face value, and how to spot reseller sites, where prices often are higher. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Buying concert tickets online can be confusing. Idaho Statesman entertainment writer Michael Deeds offers quick tips on how to search for official sellers and buy tickets at face value, and how to spot reseller sites, where prices often are higher.

Seeing a big-name act in a smaller-than-normal venue can provide a unique, gratifying concert experience.

So Nas fans in Boise should be in for a treat.

The veteran MC — named the No. 5 “best rapper of all time” by Billboard — will perform Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City. It’s one of three new concerts announced this morning by the 2,200-capacity venue. (More on the other two in a sec.)

The Revolution Concert House is an unusually small room for Nas, whose 1994 debut album, “Illmatic,” is widely considered a hip-hop classic. During his last 20 headlining concerts, Nas played for an average of 6,634 fans, according to box-office reports at Pollstar. He’s sold 30 million albums. He’s known for a high-profile feud in the early 2000s with fellow East Coast titan Jay-Z. Currently, Nas is playing arenas on a co-headlining tour with Mary J Blige in major cities. The more intimate Idaho show will be a one-off.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, for $45 general admission, $75 VIP, at Ticketfly.com. Opening acts are expected but haven’t been announced.

▪ In other concert news, rapper and singer NF will perform Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Revolution Concert House. Same story: Special guests are planned but not yet announced.

NF is best known for his 2017 global hit, “Let You Down,” which went triple platinum in the United States.

Tickets to the NF show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, for $41.50 general admission in advance ($45 at the door), $81.50 VIP, at Ticketfly.com

▪ Lastly, country singer and songwriter Lee Brice will perform at the Revolution Concert House on Friday, Aug. 9.

Brice’s song, “Rumor,” is currently tearing up the country charts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, for $39.50 general admission in advance ($45 at the door), $79.50 VIP, at Ticketfly.com.