5 Things to Do Memorial Day Weekend: Take a mustache ride, fiddle around, BBQ and beers

1. Take a mustache ride

If you enjoy bicycles, street parties, craft beer, food trucks, goofy costumes — and elaborately curled facial hair — don’t miss the 10th annual Boise Mustache Memorial Ride on Saturday.

A benefit for the Idaho Fallen Firefighters Foundation, it will take over 6th and Main streets from noon to 7 p.m. Check-in starts at noon, the ride around Downtown happens at 2 p.m. (police escort, baby!), and the block party lasts until 7 p.m. Register for $20 in advance at eventbrite.com, or pay $25 at the gate.

If you sign up, don’t forget to pop into nearby bars such as the recently remodeled Tom Grainey’s for exclusive happy-hour drink pricing.

Oh, and if you don’t have a mustache? Draw one with a marker pen. Beer will wash it off.

2. Fiddle around

Looking for relaxing things to do on the actual Memorial Day? Ann Morrison Park will be filled with the sound of fiddles and banjos during Bluegrass in the Park. Bands performing from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday include Fiddle Express, Dry Buck, Idyltime and Hickory Bluff, followed by Nashville-based singer-songwriter Rachel Baiman.

It’s free ($15 donation suggested) and happens at the Old Timer’s Shelter, located in the northeast corner of the park. Local beer from Barbarian Brewing will be sold, and food will come from CrispEats food truck.

3. Tie a fly and drink beer

If you’re a fly-tying enthusiast, support a noble cause while sipping beer this weekend at White Dog Brewing Co., 705 W. Fulton St. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, which provides fly-fishing opportunities and education to veterans, is hosting a competition Friday through Monday.

Walk into White Dog at any time during normal hours; the equipment is provided. You make a donation for each entry (any amount is cool), tie away, and submit your best work in nymphs, streamers, dry flies and “brewing materials.” Prizes — which include gift cards, growlers and swag — will be awarded at 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. You don’t have to be present to win.

Looking for another local brewery option? Clairvoyant Brewing, 2800 W. Idaho St., plans to celebrate Memorial Day weekend on Sunday. Linda’s Kitchen food truck will serve street tacos from noon to 3 p.m., and brewery staff will barbecue burgers and hot dogs in the parking lot from 5 to 9 p.m. Feel free to bring a side dish or other food.

4. Rock out with ‘Icons’

If you love classic rock ‘n’ roll, head to Canyon County. Rock & Roll Icons have arrived, and they’re rocking three times. There’s an indoor theater show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. South; a dinner show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Indian Creek Steakhouse, 711 Main St. in Caldwell; and another Nampa Civic Center performance outdoors in the garden at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

This concert “transports the audience through decades of music,” according to a press release, “featuring Brian McCullough as the great music icon Roy Orbison. McCullough is teamed up with opener Mac Fishman, who both reprises his role as Frankie Valli and enhances the show with his latest persona — Billy Joel.”

Nampa Civic Center tickets are $18.75-$32.75 for the theater show, $16.75-$27.75 for the garden, at ICTickets. The Indian Creek Steakhouse performance costs $25 (show only) or $50 (dinner and show) at eventbrite.com.

5. Go to a Bro circus

You’ve heard of the Ringling Brothers. The El Korah Shrine Circus visits Idaho regularly. But are you familiar with the Garden Bros Circus? (Disclaimer: You might not want to be after reading a sobering article on the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida’s website: “Garden family circuses: A troubled history.”)

This weekend at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., there will be elephants and clowns and — well, you know the drill. Catch the Garden Bros Circus at 7 p.m. Friday; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; or 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Price: $10-$36 at gardenbroscircus.com.