Chain restaurant in Boise closes, but a California-based one won’t replace it after all

Sorry, Boise, but you’ll have to find a different Habit.

Like one in Meridian or Nampa.

The Habit Burger Grill, an Irvine, California-based chain that planned to launch its first Boise restaurant at 1612 S. Broadway Ave., won’t open there after all, according to the real estate company representing the property owner.

The building is now available for lease.

Until recently, fast-food chain Popeyes Louisiana Chicken operated there. But it closed, as planned, to make way for The Habit, a fast-casual chain with the same ownership. But something that was not in that original plan? The Popeyes franchisee defaulted on the lease, according to LeAnn Hume of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific.

So a hot, juicy Habit Burger is off the table.

Will The Habit now consider a different location for a Boise restaurant? Good question. Phone calls and emails to Charlotte Lucich of Habit Restaurants and Surina Mann of Elite Business Enterprises — which owns the Popeyes and Habit Burger companies — were not returned.

Popeyes operates Treasure Valley restaurants at 8840 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise and 3671 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. The Habit has locations at 2206 N. Eagle Road at The Village at Meridian and at 16291 N. Marketplace Blvd. in Nampa.