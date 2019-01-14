Words & Deeds

One chain restaurant will close in Boise. A California-based one will open in its place.

Boise has a hamburger habit, and by summer, it also will have a hamburger Habit.

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast-casual chain, is set to open in May or June at 1612 S. Broadway Ave., according to Surina Mann, director of business development for owner Elite Business Enterprises, Inc.

That’s where Popeyes Louisiana Chicken operates a restaurant. Popeyes, a Florida-based fast-food chain founded in New Orleans, will close to make way for The Habit. Expect about 60 days of dark time between Popeyes saying goodbye and The Habit saying hello. No closing date has been set for Popeyes, Mann said. But when it happens, you’ll still be able to visit Popeyes at 8840 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise and 3671 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian.

The new Habit Burger will be the chain’s first Boise location. The Habit already has Treasure Valley restaurants at 2206 N. Eagle Road at The Village at Meridian and at 16291 N. Marketplace Blvd. in Nampa.

While The Habit isn’t the California hamburger chain that Idahoans are clamoring for — In-N-Out, anyone? — it offers “decent burgers that won’t put too big of a dent in your wallet,” according to a recent Idaho Statesman review.

You’ll find a 1/3-pound Charbuger on the menu for $3.19. Or break out a couple more bucks, and sink your teeth into a Santa Barbara Char for $5.89. It will “have you thinking California,” according to the Statesman review, “with tangy grilled sourdough bread encasing two beef patties, oozy orange-hued American cheese, slices of fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato and fragrant caramelized onion bits.”

