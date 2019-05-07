‘Delicious’ Boise drive-thru restaurant will close, move to new building with seating

Meraki serves street-style gyros in BoDo Meraki Greek Street Food is a fast-casual, family-run restaurant focusing on gyros — based on family recipes — in Downtown Boise, on Eighth Street in BoDo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meraki Greek Street Food is a fast-casual, family-run restaurant focusing on gyros — based on family recipes — in Downtown Boise, on Eighth Street in BoDo.

Have a seat, Greek food fans. You’re going to have one relatively soon, anyway.

First, the “bad” news: The Gyro Shack drive-thru at 5602 W. State St. is slated to close in about a year.

Now, the good news: The restaurant is being relocated one mile west to 6882 W. State St., where a totally new Gyro Shack building is on the way in spring 2020 — with a drive-thru and indoor seating.

The Gyro Shack’s motto is “Mediterranean on the move,” after all.

The newly constructed restaurant won’t have tons of seats: 15. But like its predecessor at State and Bloom streets, it will have outdoor seating — for at least a dozen customers.

The new Gyro Shack will provide another fast-food option at the high-traffic State and Glenwood intersection in Northwest Boise. It will be an olive’s toss away from Los Betos and Boise Fry Company (and right next to The Egg Factory).

The Gyro Shack’s menu of gyros, pita sandwiches, rice bowls and salads has a proven track record in the Treasure Valley, where there are seven locations. After beginning as a food truck and drive-thrus in former coffee kiosks, the Boise-based chain has even expanded into Washington.

“I was debating if fast Greek food would be good,” a Yelp reviewer recently wrote, “but this place is super fresh, fast and delicious. Decent prices, too, and is a nice change of pace from standard fast-food burger and fry places.”

Boiseans seem to have an unlimited appetite for Mediterranean food in the quick-service restaurant industry. In 2017, The Gyro Shack and locally owned Meraki Greek Street Food opened restaurants within weeks — and a couple of blocks — of each other in Downtown Boise.