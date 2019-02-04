Is summer here yet? Outlaw Field in Boise just scheduled a new concert — in July

If you’re a fan of live music, there’s one nice thing to say about February: It’s closer to outdoor concert season than January.
We’re still months away, but Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden is beginning to line up its annual summer series. After recently revealing a Piano Guys concert that will happen Aug. 16, the venue has booked a more indie-rockin’ show: Lord Huron and Shakey Graves will perform Wednesday, July 31, with Julia Jacklin opening.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, for $39.50 at Ticketmaster, or by phone at (208) 426-1766.
Lord Huron and Shakey Graves are familiar to Boise. Lord Huron, a Los Angeles-based indie-folk act, planned to perform outdoors in 2016 at Memorial Stadium. The show, a co-headlining concert with Trampled with Turtles, was relocated inside the Knitting Factory. Austin-based Shakey Graves, who blurs folk with rock, blues and psychedelia, builds his Idaho audience each time he visits. Graves sold out the Knitting Factory last August.
Online: idahobotanicalgarden.org.
