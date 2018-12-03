Guess who’s coming to Outlaw Field in Boise next summer? It’s a guy thing

The first Outlaw Field summer concert of 2019 has been revealed, and sorry ladies: This one’s a guy thing.
Oops, wait. It’s The Piano Guys. That means the audience will be male and female, young and old — but all totally into majestic, cloud-scraping piano and cello instrumentals. And YouTube.
The 7:30 p.m. show will be Friday, Aug. 16, at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s outdoor venue. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, for $56 at Ticketmaster, or by phone at (208) 426-1766.
Based in St. George, Utah, The Piano Guys got their start as an Internet sensation. The act started around 2010 as a way for piano-store owner Paul Anderson to pump his business on YouTube. He shot videos that plopped pianist Jon Schmidt and cellist Steven Sharp Nelson in exotic locations. Naturally, everything blew up and went viral. Nowadays, The Piano Guys, who also include music producer Al van der Beek, are an international touring success.
When they’re not filming videos on the Great Wall of China, these four Mormon dads make Boise a regular stop. Fans in the Treasure Valley caught The Piano Guys at the Morrison Center in 2016 and outdoors at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2017.
