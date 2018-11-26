Chilly, Boise? Here’s next summer’s first outdoor amphitheater concert announcement

With the Mountain Home Country Music Festival saying goodbye after four years, Boise country fans had one less major event to look forward to in 2019.
The Treasure Valley is already picking up the slack. Next summer’s first outdoor amphitheater concert announcement just hit the streets, and it’s a fun — if old-school — one.
Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band will headline the Outlaws and Renegades Festival, which is slated to visit the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, for $29.50 lawn, $45/$55 reserved seat, $75 golden circle at ICTickets or the Idaho Center box office. Overnight RV camping and VIP boxes also will be available for the show, which is expected to include a special guest.
Tritt, 55, is known for a run of No. 1 country hits in the 1990s such as “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride” and “Best of Intentions.” Daniels, 82, is the Southern-rock icon responsible for the classic 1979 smash “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
