New BBQ restaurant to open in Boise with cook-at-your-table, ‘all-you-can-eat adventure’

Boise will get some added sizzle when two new Korean barbecue restaurants open with do-it-yourself dining concepts.
The Magnificent Garden is on track to open by December at 980 N. Milwaukee St., as previously reported.
Now Utah-based Ombu Grill plans to open at 3027 N. Cole Road. That’s the new Idaho Asian Plaza at Cole and Ustick roads.
Ombu Grill already has two Salt Lake City restaurants. It’s a fun, try-everything-you-can concept. A Salt Lake Tribune restaurant review declared that “state-of-the-art grills and ventilation turn this cook-your-own meal into an all-you-can-eat adventure.”
The menu has a wide selection: 33 items at lunch ($14.99), 40 at dinner ($19.99). Co-owner Steve Ji Zhuang wan’t sure pricing whether will be the same in Boise. “Maybe,” he said.
Grills are built into the tables. Order your food, and servers bring thinly sliced meats and veggies. Toss ’em on and start cooking. Definitely blaze up some bulgogi, aka “fire meat.” A popular Korean standard, it’s delectable, marinated beef.
Ombu Grill isn’t the only restaurant planned at Idaho Asian Plaza. Peking Tokyo Asian Bistro also has filed with the city to open next door.
