New Asian restaurant and grocery store both plan to open in Boise

Boise can only have so many new taco joints open in one year, right?
It’s time to bring on some fried rice and dim sum.
Two new Asian food hubs are planned in Boise, according to permits filed with the city.
▪ Peking Tokyo Asian Bistro is slated for 3027 N. Cole Road. (I’ve requested menu details but haven’t heard back. With a name like that, the restaurant undoubtedly will serve a wide variety of Asian cuisine.) It will be the latest addition to the Idaho Asian Plaza, a Chinatown-style mall coming to Cole and Ustick roads. The shopping center will be anchored by a 14,000-square-foot Asian supermarket that is supposedly coming soon.
▪ Mandalay Asian Market is also planned for 10658 W. Overland Road, near Five Mile Road. The 1,000-square-foot space — part of Elm Park Shopping Center — used to be a Boost Mobile store.
Will we have spring rolls before spring? From either place?
Good question. Details about when the new restaurant and grocery store hope to open wasn’t immediately available.
