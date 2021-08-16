Tickets go on sale to Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ in Boise

It’s happening, Boise: “Hamilton” is going on sale.

After being postponed last year during the pandemic, the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical is slated to hit the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts for an extended run Dec. 8-26.

Tickets will become available to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday for $59 to $199, with a limited number of premium seats starting at $299 for all shows. Tickets will be sold at Ticketmaster or through the Morrison Center website. There’s a maximum limit of eight tickets per account. Also, a lottery will be held for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

A presale also begins at 10 a.m. Monday, according to Ticketmaster.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a press release. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Boise engagement should be made through Ticketmaster.com or MorrisonCenter.com.”

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Based on Ron Chernow’s critically acclaimed biography, “Hamilton” took the theater world by storm in 2015, with an energy that spilled over into global popular culture to become an international sensation.

“Hamilton” tells the story of the “ten-dollar founding father,” first U.S. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, using a blend of hip-hop and traditional musical techniques, as well as colorblind casting. It won 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, and propelled its creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, to worldwide fame. “Hamilton” made a cultural splash that introduced a new generation to the art form — and forever changed it.

“Hamilton” is directed by Thomas Kail, features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

For more information on “Hamilton,” visit HamiltonMusical.com. For details about current Morrison Center safety protocols, visit MorrisonCenter.com/visit/health-and-safety.

Statesman staff contributed to this article.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER