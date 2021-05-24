After selling out Boise’s Outlaw Field, this band will play Idaho Center Amphitheater

This summer is starting to look like a live-music explosion.

With pandemic restrictions lifted, promoters, venues and bands are pulling together for a comeback of epic proportions. (If you want to keep up, watch for the Idaho Statesman’s annual outdoor summer concerts and festivals guide, which will be published this week.)

In the meantime? Here’s the latest Boise concert news, starting with an outdoor show that’s sure to be a blast.

▪ Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. The concert will be Wednesday, Aug. 18 — less than a week before Rateliff does a two-night stand at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in his home state, Colorado.

After breaking out in 2015 with a self-titled debut album — which has sold more than a million copies worldwide — Rateliff has become a major touring force. His group unleashes festive live shows that blend rock, Americana music and soulful, horn-drenched grooves. Rateliff sold out the Idaho Botanical Garden’s 4,000-capacity Outlaw Field in 2019.

Delta Spirit will open the Nampa concert, which starts at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at ICTickets for $39.50, $49.50 and $65.

▪ Petty Theft, a California-based Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute act, will perform Friday, Aug. 20, at the Revolution Center in Garden City.

The 8 p.m. show will feature two full sets. You’ve got a choice of seating: Relaxing at a table in a cabaret setup, or partying on your feet with general-admission tickets.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ICTickets for $15, $20, $25 and $30 upstairs VIP.

▪ August Burns Red will roll into the Revolution Center to headline a bruising metalcore marathon on Monday, Oct. 11. Also on the bill: Fit for a King, Erra and Like Moths to Flames.

Tickets to that 7 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at ICTickets for $29.50 ($35 at the door) and $59.59 upstairs VIP.

▪ And don’t forget, kids: Jonas Brothers tickets go on sale this week. The promoter expects that show — on Thursday, Sept. 2 — to be the largest-grossing event ever at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.