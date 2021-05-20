5 grandstand concerts coming to the Western Idaho Fair in 2021 — including ‘legends’

One of the pandemic’s biggest disappointments in Boise was the cancellation of the Western Idaho Fair — and the wallet-friendly concerts that come with it.

So you know Idahoans are ready to party in 2021.

Good news: So is the fair. Five grandstand entertainers, rather than the typical four, will perform during the annual event Aug. 20-29. The ICCU Grandstand concert series — happening five straight weeknights — will appeal to fans of rock, country and hip-hop. You don’t need tickets to see the live music. Shows are free with paid fair admission.

“Music legends spanning the past 50 years will take the stage,” the Western Idaho Fair promises. Here’s the scoop.

▪ Country singer Granger Smith will fire things up Monday, Aug. 23. Known for hits such as “Backroad Song,” “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That,” Smith performed for 86,000 fans opening for Garth Brooks during two nights at Albertsons Stadium in 2019. Smith has seen his career skyrocket in recent years. He now has more than 8.5 followers on social media and over a billion online video views.

▪ Grammy-winning singer and rapper Nelly will get booties shaking Tuesday, Aug. 24. (Maybe even twerking. Uh-oh.) There’s just no way it’s not going to be a ridiculous Idaho party. Think of folks losing their minds during his smash “Hot in Herre”: “It’s gettin’ hot in here/So take off all your clothes.” The fair is one of the last places you’d want to see Idahoans do that, but still. And be warned: The steam during hits like “Ride Wit Me,” “Country Grammar (Hot Sh*t)“ and “E.I.” will make those giant cups of beer warm up even faster.

▪ Classic-rock group Chicago headlines Wednesday, Aug. 25 — speaking of “music legends spanning the past 50 years.” Try 54 years. Formed in 1967, this horn-powered outfit is still popular on the summer circuit. Chicago will unleash a jazzy setlist packed with hits: “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Colour My World,” “If You Leave Me Now” — the list goes on. Original members still in the band include Robert Lamm (keyboard, vocals), Lee Loughnane (trumpet, vocals) and James Pankow (trombone).

▪ The most current act this year at the fair, Jon Pardi, will entertain on Thursday, Aug. 26. Gaining exposure on Dierks Bentley and Alan Jackson tours several years ago, he has become a full-blown country star. Fans can expect to hear favorites such as “Head Over Boots,” “When I’ve Been Drinkin’” and “What I Can’t Put Down.”

▪ Seether will end the grandstand series Friday, Aug. 27, with an evening of riff-driven, melodic hard rock. Founded in South Africa in 1999, the band will punish headbanger eardrums with singles such as “Fine Again,” “Broken,” “Fake It” and “Remedy.” Cranking things up even louder, the band added a second guitarist in 2018.

The Western Idaho Fair is held at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. All grandstand concerts are outdoors and start at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., so get in line early if you’re hoping to snag the best seats. It’s first- come, first-served.

Advance tickets to the fair are available at idahofair.com for $8 adult, $7 senior 62 and older, $6 youth ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and younger get in free. You can also purchase family package deals to save money on admission and carnival wristbands.