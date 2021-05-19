Here comes the Idaho Center’s biggest outdoor concert ever. Front row seats: $500.

One of the biggest concert productions ever to hit the Treasure Valley is on its way this summer.

It will be the highest-grossing night in Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater history, according to the promoter.

Why? The Jonas Brothers are coming.

The globally famous pop band will perform Thursday, Sept. 2, with special guest Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27 at ICTickets.

Formed in 2005, brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas first gained fame on the Disney Channel. Soon, they took over the tween universe. The group hit the Boise market in 2009, headlining the Idaho Center’s indoor arena.

After a six-year split, the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019. Their comeback single, “Sucker,” has been viewed more than 310 million times on YouTube. Concert attendance averaged more than 14,000 fans per night in 2019, said promoter Creston Thornton, president of Live Nation’s mountain region.

Consequently? Thornton sees big things at the Idaho Center’s outdoor venue, which holds up to 11,000 fans.

“This is the largest show and production we have ever hosted in the amphitheater,” Thornton said. “It’ll be the most trucks. It’ll be the highest gross.”

“We definitely believe it will sell out 11,000 tickets at the amphitheater.”





Pop band the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019. Jonas Brothers Facebook

The Nampa venue will be divided into roughly 4,000 reserved seats and 7,000 general-admission lawn tickets. Prices will range from $49.95 to $499.95 — for a front-row seat.

Will the Jonas Brothers set a new Idaho Center Amphitheater attendance record? If the show sells out, it seems likely. Country star Kenny Chesney lured 10,315 fans in 2018. Shania Twain did over 10,000 in 1999, but the exact number is unclear, according to Idaho Center General Manager Andrew Luther.

“It’s gonna be huge. ... We got a chance. We got a chance,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting — especially after this crazy year we’ve all had.”