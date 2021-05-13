Taking big swing, Boise Open to host 3 major concerts. You need tickets ‘Right Now.’

Sammy Hagar will perform at the Boise Open. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

Heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend that you can’t drive 55.

At least not in a golf cart at Hillcrest Country Club.

The annual Albertsons Boise Open, which normally hosts one outdoor concert, will take a bigger swing and unleash three major acts Aug. 19-21.

Turning up the volume after Korn Ferry Tour play ends each evening, the tournament will attract a country-loving audience first, then a graying, party-hearty crowd. Mom and Dad definitely will be pounding aspirin the next morning, kids.

Here’s what the tournament will tee up for entertainment:

▪ On Thursday (Aug. 19), Old Dominion will perform. In 2020, the Nashville-formed act earned the Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year award and won Song of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “One Man Band.”

▪ REO Speedwagon will hit the stage Friday night (Aug. 20). No stranger to Idaho, the classic rock band will return with familiar ’70s and ’80s radio hits such as “Take It on the Run,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Keep on Loving You,” “Keep the Fire Burnin’ ” and “Time for Me to Fly.”

▪ Saturday (Aug. 21) is when the wheels might come off the golf cart. Even at 73, former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar still craves “Mas Tequila.” Hagar will deliver smashes from multiple rock groups with his backing band, The Circle, which includes former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. Setlists typically include Hagar’s own classics (“I Can’t Drive 55,” “There’s Only One Way to Rock,”) Van Halen favorites (“Right Now,” “Poundcake”) and a nod to Zeppelin (“Rock and Roll”).

Concerts will happen alongside the 18th fairway at the golf course, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive. Admission is included in the price of daily tournament tickets and four-day passes. Daily tickets are $25 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday (and $10 for Sunday’s final round). Four-day passes for the entire tournament, which runs Aug. 19-22, also are available for $50. Head to AlbertsonsBoiseOpen.com for more information and to buy tickets.

Country singer Justin Moore performs at the tournament in 2019. Albertsons Boise Open

Now in its 32nd year, the Albertsons Boise Open will feature 75 PGA Tour players and the top 75 Korn Ferry Tour players. Albertsons has sponsored the event since its inception, and Chevron joins this year as the presenting sponsor.

The face value of all tournament ticket sales goes to Treasure Valley charities. The event, which was held without spectators in 2020, has raised more than $25 million for charity.