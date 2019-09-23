Here’s what Boise’s performing arts groups have in store for the 2019-20 season

Boise Philharmonic celebrates 60th year of music and upcoming season at Boise Depot Celebrating 60 years as the Boise Philharmonic, Director Eric Garcia joins musicians and patrons in welcoming the upcoming season with an evening solo performances at the historic Boise Depot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Celebrating 60 years as the Boise Philharmonic, Director Eric Garcia joins musicians and patrons in welcoming the upcoming season with an evening solo performances at the historic Boise Depot.

Boise’s many arts groups are rolling out their their 2019-20 seasons, so here’s a look at what they have in store, from classical music and opera to dance and musical theater.

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Boise Phil Classical Series

The Boise Phil opened its 60th season this past weekend with a soaring performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica,” and a performance by internationally renowned violist Anne Akiko Meyers of Adam Schoenberg’s “Orchard in Fog.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The season continues in October with pianist Spencer Myer’s return to Boise to play Gershwin.

American pianist Spencer Myer performs with the Boise Phil at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19. Western Washington University department of music Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Oct. 18-19: “American Pioneers” features Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F Major with Myer on piano. Also on the program is Copland’s iconic “Appalachian Spring Suite” and a new work co-commissioned by the Boise Phil to celebrate the Transcontinental Railroad’s sesquicentennial.

Nov. 15-16: “Brahms + Shostakovitch” culminates with Brahms’ joyous Symphony No. 2. The concert also features his “Hungarian Dances, Nos. 1 and 6,” and Shostakovitch’s Cello Concerto No. 1, featuring Julian Schwarz on cello.

Jan. 17-18, 2020: “Fantasies + Legends” takes you on an adventure through music with Britten’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra,” Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Dvorak’s “Golden Spinning Wheel” and von Weber’s Overture to “Der Freischutz.”

Feb. 28-29, 2020: “War of the Romantics” will have you sighing and perhaps crying with this mix that ranges from tragedy to rapture. On the program are Richard Strauss’s tone poem “Don Juan” and pianist Gabriela Martinez’s performance of Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor. And the orchestra will play Wagner’s Prelude and Liebestod to “Tristan und Isolde,” and the finale of Liszt’s “Les Preludes.”

April 17-18, 2020: “French Twist” features a potpourri of Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, ” Poulenc’s suite to the ballet “Les Biches” (“The House Party”) and also his “Gloria,” featuring the Boise Phil Master Chorale and soprano Yulia Van Doren. The finale is Ravel’s popular masterwork “Bolero.”

May 9-10, 2020: “Mozart + Mahler” features Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 in A Major and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major.

Tickets: Friday night concerts are 7:30 p.m. at Northwest Nazarene University’s Swayne Auditorium, 707 Fern St., Nampa; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday night concerts at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. New subscriber classical series season tickets are $118 to $269 in Nampa, $118 to $406 in Boise. (208) 344-7849. Individual tickets run $23.20 to $53.94 in Nampa; $23.20 to $71.96 in Boise. BoisePhil.org.

THE POPS SEASON

Oct. 5 (2 and 7:30 p.m., Boise only): The Phil continues its popular movies and music concerts with “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” as the Phil performs live the John Williams’ score (Individual: $44.93 to $89.98).

Dec. 13-14: The popular Holiday Pops returns with the Boise Phil Master Chorale and a plethora of carols and other holiday favorites (Individual: $26.91 to $62.42 in Nampa; $29.56 to $70.90 in Boise).





March 7, 2020 (7:30 p.m. Boise, only): Disney in Concert features high-resolution film clips of Disney contemporary classics, with the Boise Phil playing themes from “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King” and others. (Individual: $29.56 to $70.90).





Tickets: Season: $93-$205 in Boise, (Holiday Pops in Nampa: $95 to $198).

SEASON EXTRAS:

Dec. 6-7: Handel’s “Messiah”: Hear the holiday classic, featuring the Master Chorale, at St. John’s Cathedral, 807 N. 8th St., Downtown Boise. ($28 until Oct. 31, then it’s $33 general; $17 and $23 for 18 and younger).

Feb. 15: The annual Silent Movies program offers a live performance of the score of silent film classics with accompaniment by nationally known organist Ben Model and the orchestra. Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. ($20, $25, $30 general, $15 for 18 and younger).

Find more Boise Phil events and chamber series performances online.

Boise Baroque

Robert Franz the new artistic advisor for Boise Baroque. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Boise’s chamber orchestra, under the leadership of Artistic Advisor Robert Franz, the former Boise Phil music director, opened its season on Sept. 15. This season the group is moving toward the roots of a traditional, self-directed chamber group, where artistic leadership is shared among the musicians. The music may also sound a bit different, too, because the musicians will be using baroque-style bows.

7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 & 10: Handel’s “Acis and Galetea,” with soprano Cara Gabrielson and tenor Karim Sulayman. Collaboration with Opera Idaho. Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise.

7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11 & 12: Musician-led concert featuring Jennifer Drake and Aurora Torres Cuevas on viola. Works by Bach, Mozart and Salieri. First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., Boise.

2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23: Bohemian Trumpets with conductor Monica Huggett on violin. Works by Vejvanovsky, Schmelzer, Mellani, Muffat, Rittler, Farina and Fux. First Presbyterian Church.

7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. “Haydn Visits Paris”: Featuring Bhavani Kotha on oboe. Works by Bologne, Haydn and Rameau.

Tickets: $30 general, $25 for 62 and older, $10 for students with ID. Children 17 and younger free when accompanied by an adult. BoiseBaroque.org, 208-297-3182.

Opera Idaho

Audience favorite Cecilia Violetta López returns to perform the title rols of “Manon” in the Opera Idaho premiere of the Massenet’s tragic opera. Virginia Opera

This season brings many highlights, including the return of audience favorite Cecilia Violetta López in the Idaho premiere of a classic opera, a new production of Puccini’s beloved “La Boheme” and a production of a Jake Heggie contemporary masterpiece.

7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 & 29: “Manon”: Soprano and Idaho native Cecelia Violetta López stars in the title role of Massenet’s romantic opera about a country girl who becomes a wealthy courtesan, and then ends up a destitute prisoner. This is the first time Opera Idaho will perform this tragic tale. Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise.

7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 & 10: Handel’s “Acis and Galetea,” with soprano Cara Gabrielson and tenor Karim Sulayman. Collaboration with Boise Baroque. Egyptian Theatre.

7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 & 16: “La Boheme”: Puccini’s masterwork — and one of the most popular and tragic tales of all time — about love and loss among Paris’ artists. Morrison Center, 2200 Cesar Chaves Lane, Boise.

7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24 & 26: “Dead Man Walking”: Jake Heggie’s 2000 opera based on the 1995 film about a nun comforting a convicted killer on death row. (Adult content, including language and nudity).

Tickets: Season: $83 to $221 at OperaIdaho.org; individual tickets: $26 to $79 (Prices do not include tax and fees). Find more Opera Idaho events and performances online.

THEATER

Davey Collin and Ravin Patterson in Boise Contemporary Theater’s 2018-19 production of the Tony-Award winning “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”





Boise Contemporary Theater

BCT’s season brings a mix of savvy contemporary comedy and drama, including the return of Lauren Weedman with a one-woman show.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, to Saturday, Nov. 9: “The Wolves.” Sarah DeLappe’s play about a woman’s indoor soccer team is a multi-award winner, including being a Pulitzer Prize finalist. One of the most produced plays in the country, it focuses on a group of nine young women as they navigate the intricacies of contemporary society, sex and soccer.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, to Saturday, Dec. 7: “Tammy Lisa/Misery to Meaning.” Audience favorite Weedman brings another riotous, tour-de-force show to BCT. This one features her alter ego Tammy Lisa, as she explores identity in the wake of betrayal, conflict and divorce.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, to Sunday, Feb. 15, 2020: “Women in Jeopardy.” Wendy MacLeod’s comedy is set at a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs as a couple explore their past and future relationship while celebrating an anniversary.

Wednesday, March 4, to Saturday, March 21, 2020: “Every Brilliant Thing.” This one-man show by British playwright Duncan MacMillian and comedian Jonny Donahoe, about a young man grappling with his mother’s depression and exploring the pleasures that make life worth living, is told through a heartwarming and inspiring narrative.

Wednesday, April 15, to Saturday, May 9, 2020: “The Show on the Roof.” This world premiere musical is by Idaho Shakespeare Festival company members Tom Ford and Alex Syiek. This winner of BCT’s River Prize for new writing explores life in 1955 Idaho set against the “Boys of Boise” scandal that led to rampant homosexual panic.

Show times are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, at Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton St., Boise.

Tickets: Season tickets: Preview: $117, Student: $95, General: $138-$191 general; Individual tickets: , $22 for previews, $18 students, $22-$38 general admission at BCTheater.org.

Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

The Morrison Center opens its season with Tony nominated “Waitress.”

The Sara Bareilles musical “Waitress” will open the 2019-20 season at the Morrison Center in November. Provided by the Morrison Center

Based on the 2007 hit indie film, “Waitress” follows Jenna as she seeks a way out of her small town and rocky marriage by pouring her heart into her the perfect pie. When she meets someone new, she must find the courage to make a fresh start. With a lyrical score by Sara Bareilles..

Dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Individual tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 27: $48.50 to $95.50 at MorrisonCenter.com and 208-426-1110.

Learn about the rest of the Morrison Center’s 2019-20 season, and how you can get tickets for the 2021 performance of “Hamilton.”

DANCE

Ballet Idaho opens it season with a mix of contemporary works in November. Mike Reid Photography

Ballet Idaho

Friday to Sunday, Nov. 1-3: “Anthology.” A repertory of contemporary work by nationally known choreographers, including Alejandro Cerrudo, Ricardo Amarante and Penny Saunders, with a world premiere by Robyn Mineko Williams and Ballet Idaho’s Nathan Powell. $35-$45

Thursday to Monday, Dec. 19 to 23: “The Nutcracker.” Ballet Idaho unwraps a brand-new version of the holiday classic, featuring bright and beautiful new costumes by Margaret Mitchell and sets by Christopher McCollum, and a retelling of the E.T.A. Hoffmann story about Clara and her magic doll. $40-$65





Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 6-9, 2020: NewDance: Inside View. New work by Ballet Idaho company members and artistic staff, and guest choreographers Francisco Gella and Quinn Wharton. $25-$30

Friday-Saturday, March 13-14, 2020: “Light/Dark.” This features the contemporary and classical dance by Cerrudo, Amarante and Lar Lubovich, and a world premiere by Craig Davidson. $38-61

Friday-Sunday, May 1-3, 2020: “Beauty and the Beast” and “Carnival of the Animals.” Take a classical turn with choreographer Bruce Wells’ classic fairy tale ballet, plus a world premiere by Danielle Rowe set to Saint-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals.” (Individual tickets: $38-$61)

Season tickets: 3-4- and 5-show packages are $105, $140-$177 and $189-$236 at BalletIdaho.org. Individual tickets go on sale 60 days before performance.