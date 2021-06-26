Boise fireworks are back! See what else July has in store for the Treasure Valley

Can you believe we are halfway through 2021?

Thank goodness we have returned to a decent form of normalcy. Our lives are bouncing back after the grueling period of 2020, so aptly referred to as the “year of pause.”

It has taken some time, but the days of having an empty social calendar are behind us. Events are popping up left and right, and only gaining momentum.

The music scene is definitely up and running, with lots of opportunities to enjoy some tunes for free — Tuesdays on the Creek, Thursday Thunder and, new this year, the JUMP Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series.

The Canyon Country Fair is back, which means so are the country artists. Lee Brice will perform July 29, Mark Chesnutt on July 30, and Rodney Atkins on July 31. All concerts are free with fair admission, or upgrade to pit and reserved seating.

And what would July be without a festive fourth? Ann Morrison Park will not fizzle out this year. Its skies will be lit up for the Fourth of July, so bring a blanket and snag a spot for the show. Caldwell will also be boomin’ with a parade, car show and more on July 3 and fireworks on July 4.

So prepare yourself for all the entertainment July has to offer. It’s a step in a promising direction, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than with fireworks!

Fourth of July

Caldwell Fourth of July Celebration: cityofcaldwell.org/live/city-of-caldwell-events/4th-of-july.

▪ 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Memorial Park, 618 Irving St. Parade (9 am.), car show, vendors, kids’ activities, music, more.

▪ Fireworks at dusk Sunday, July 4, Brother’s Park, 4099 S. Indiana Ave.

Fun on the 4th: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Splash pads, dunk tank, music, more. indiancreekplaza.com/fun-on-the-4th.

Boise Fourth of July: Fireworks at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, July 4, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., Boise. cityofboise.org/fourthofjuly.

Festivals/Fairs

Eagle Fun Days: Friday-Saturday, July 9-10, Downtown Eagle and parks. Family activities, vendors, fireworks, fun run, music, car show, music, Wet and Wild Parade (July 10), cornhole tournament, fire truck pull, Rocky Mountain oyster feed (July 10), more. cityofeagle.org/498/eagle-fun-days.

Ketchum Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 9-10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Festival Meadow on Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley. More than 100 Idaho artists, food, beer, free kids’ activity tent, more. ketchumartsfestival.com.

Canyon County Fair: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, July 29-Aug. 1, Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 S. 22nd Ave., Caldwell. Nightly music, indoor and outdoor exhibits, stage acts, carnival, 4-H and FFA livestock shows and market livestock sale, local entertainment, free contests, food, and a Latino Fair Festival. $5 general, $3 seniors and children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger, in advance. Tickets are $2 more at the gate. Concerts start at 8 p.m. and are free with fair admission. Concert pit and reserved seating $35-$45. 208-455-8500, canyoncountyfair.org.

▪ Thursday, July 29: Lee Brice, opener Lainey Wilson

▪ Friday, July 30: Mark Chesnutt, opener Niko Moon

▪ Saturday, July 31: Rodney Atkins, opener The Powell Brothers

Farmers Markets

Boise Farmers Market:

▪ Drive-Thru: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30. Customers can shop online from the beginning of the day Tuesday through the end of the day Wednesday, then pick up their order on Saturday during their chosen pickup time window at 1500 Shoreline Drive. theboisefarmersmarket.com/bfmdrivethru. The drive-thru services will continue to be offered even once the walk-around market is open.

▪ Walk-Thru: 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30, 1500 Shoreline Drive.

▪ Mobile market: Monday through Wednesday, through Sept. 29. Bringing the same fresh local produce and eggs found at the BFM to 13 neighborhood locations. Full schedule of stops available at theboisefarmersmarket.com/mobile-market.

Capital City Public Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 21, 303 E. 34th St., Garden City. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Meridian Main Street Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 16, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 208-918-3480, meridianmainstreetmarket.com.

Eagle Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 2 (no market July 10), Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.

Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-412-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 28, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. indiancreekplaza.com/farm-to-fork-farmers-market-1.

Movies

Sparklight Movie Night: Dusk Fridays, through Aug. 20, Settlers Park, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. Arrive early for family activities presented by rotating nightly sponsors prior to movies. Blankets and low-backed chairs are encouraged for front row seating, but regular chairs are permitted on the sides and rear seating areas. Movie titles available at meridiancity.org/movienight.

Music

Great Garden Escape Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 2 (5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 26, Sept. 2), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $15-$20 general, $12 IBG members, in advance only. Free for ages 3 and younger. idahobotanicalgarden.org. Bands: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (July 1); Eilen Jewell (July 8, sold out); Grateful (July 15); Hillfolk Noir (July 22, sold out); Damien Jurado (July 29); Amuma Says No (Aug. 5); The Shivas (Aug. 12); Deep Sea Diver w/ Blood Lemon (Aug. 19); Boise Straight Ahead Big Band (Aug. 26); The Brothers Comatose (Sept. 2, sold out).

Tracy Lawrence: $25 general, $20 Idaho Central Credit Union members. countryconcertseries.com.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, Expo Idaho Grandstand, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive, Pocatello.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4, and Tuesday, July 6, KIN’s hillside “amphitheater”, 999 W. Main St., Boise. $85, includes a three-course meal for one (with snack), a cocktail, a bottle of water, tax, and gratuity. kinboise.com/calendar.

JUMP Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series: 6 to 8 p.m. July 6, 20, Aug. 3, 17, 31 and Sept. 7, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Music in the outdoor amphitheater. The show will also be streamed to the large outdoor JUMPotron screen, providing extra viewing areas. Free. Details on Facebook. Bands: AKA Belle (July 6); Afrosonics (July 20); Eilen Jewell (Aug. 3); Charlie & the Changelings (Aug. 17); Brook Faulk & The Family Corvidae (Aug. 31); Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins (Sept. 7).

Tuesdays on the Creek: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 28, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Regional and national touring musicians, with locally produced beer and wine. Bring a chair or borrow one for free. Free. Full band lineup at indiancreekplaza.com/tuesdays-on-the-creek. Bands: The Boondock Boys (July 6); Pilot Error (July 13); Tejano Outlaw (July 20); Hardwood Heart (July 27); Tylor & the Train Robbers (Aug. 3); Brad Parsons (Aug. 17); Five Alarm Funk (Aug. 31); Band of Comerados (Sept. 7); Casio Dreams (Sept. 14); LDW (Sept. 21); The Last Call (Sept. 28).

Thursday Thunder: 6 p.m. Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 26, Boise Spectrum Center, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise. Music, beer and wine, raffles. Bring your own chair. boisespectrumcenter.com. Bands: $oul Purpo$e (July 8); Pilot Error (July 15); Casio Dreams (July 22); Redstone (July 29); Generation Saints (Aug 5); The Front (Aug. 12); $oul Purpo$e (Aug. 19); Pilot Error (Aug. 26).

All ‘Bout Soul: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 (theater), and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10 (banquet room), Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Peter Peterkin and DeNita Asberry perform the hits of James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Chuck Berry, Tina Turner, Little Richard, and Whitney Houston. $29.75-$36.75 for theater performance, $27.75-$34.75 for banquet room. ICTickets, 208-442-3232. Other dates:

▪ 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Watson’s Mystery Cafe & Spirits, 8001 W. Fairview Ave., Boise.

▪ 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. $25 general, $28 preferred. eventbrite.com.

Eilen Jewell: 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 10-11, KIN’s hillside “amphitheater”, 999 W. Main St., Boise. $85, includes a three-course meal for one (with snack), a cocktail, a bottle of water, tax, and gratuity. kinboise.com/calendar.

Open Air Concerts at the Winery: Gates at 11 a.m. and music at 1 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 19 (no concert July 4), Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell. $20 general, $15 wine club members. stechapelle.com/events. Bands: Smooth Avenue (July 11); The Moody Jews (July 18); The Mystics (July 25); Blues Addicts (Aug. 1); Jake Leg Blues Band (Aug. 8); Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats (Aug. 15); Britnee Kellogg (Aug. 22); Nate Botsford (Aug. 29); Blues Brothers Rock n’ Soul Revue (Sept. 5); Timothy P. Swanson presents a Bob Seger Tribute (Sept. 12); High Street Party Band (Sept. 19).

Summer Music Festival at Roseberry: Thursday-Sunday, July 15-18, Roseberry. Yonder Mountain String Band, John Craigie, Mipso, Daniel Rodriguez Band, more. thesummermusicfestival.com.

Easton Corbin: $25 general, $20 Idaho Central Credit Union members. countryconcertseries.com.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, Expo Idaho Grandstand, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive, Pocatello.

Randy Houser: $25 general, $20 Idaho Central Credit Union members. countryconcertseries.com.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, Expo Idaho Grandstand, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive, Pocatello.

Gabby Barrett: $25 general, $20 Idaho Central Credit Union members. countryconcertseries.com.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive, Pocatello.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, Expo Idaho Grandstand, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.

Gazebo Concert Series: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, July 29, Aug. 26 and Sept. 30, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Food vendors on site. Bring blanket and chair. cityofeagle.org/1814/gazebo-concert-series. Bands: Pamela Demarche Band (July 29); Billy Blues Band (Aug. 26); The Generator Saints (Sept. 30).

Damien Jurado: 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 31-Aug. 1, KIN’s hillside “amphitheater”, 999 W. Main St., Boise. $85, includes a three-course meal for one (with snack), a cocktail, a bottle of water, tax, and gratuity. kinboise.com/calendar.

Spectator sports

Boise Hawks baseball: Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St, Garden City. $9-$36. boisehawks.com.

▪ vs. Ogden Raptors, 7:15 p.m. July 3-5 (fireworks July 4)

▪ vs. Great Falls Voyagers, 7:15 p.m. July 14-19 (5:15 p.m. July 18)

▪ vs. Idaho Falls Chukars, 7:15 p.m. July 28-Aug. 2 (5:15 p.m. Aug. 1) and 7:15 p.m. Aug. 11-16 (5:15 p.m. Aug. 15)

▪ vs. Grand Junction Rockies, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 1-6 (5:15 p.m. Sept. 5)

Snake River Stampede: Gates at 5:30 p.m., pre-rodeo at 6:45 p.m. and rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, July 20-24; matinee Saturday, July 24, with gates at 10:30 a.m., pre-rodeo at 11:15 a.m. and rodeo at noon, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $20-$60. ICTickets, 208-442-3232. Discounts for seniors and children 3-12.

Theater

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Sleuth”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (6:30 p.m. mini-concert series) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no mini-concert), July 8 (preview), 9, 10 (opening night), 11 (family night), 13-18, 20-25, 27-Aug. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $40-$56 Fridays-Saturdays, $32-$46 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (July 8): $26-$36. Family night (July 11): $14-$46. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Other events

WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 13, Basque Museum & Cultural Center, 611 Grove St., Boise. A 1.5-hour guided walking tour through 150 years of history and architecture. Meet at the bench in front of the museum. $12 general, $10 for Preservation Idaho members, $8 children 13 and younger. Register: 208-353-2011, preservationidaho.org/walking-tours.

Daily calendar

July 1

Murder at the Speakeasy: A Murder Mystery Dinner Adventure: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, Watson’s Mystery Cafe & Spirits, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. Step back into the age of prohibition with gangsters and flappers all around. Options for full dinner or just wine and appetizers. $24.95-$59.59. murderspeak.eventbrite.com.

July 10

Opera in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Includes highlights from the upcoming season, “The Merry Widow,” “Carmen” and “Dead Man Walking,” and features world-class soloists, the Opera Idaho Opera Chorus, and live orchestra. Free. operaidaho.org.

July 11

Curtis Stigers & His Band: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $40 general, $30 children 4-12, at idahobotanicalgarden.org/event/curtis-stigers-his-band.

July 15

Wine Safari: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Enjoy tastes of wine from around the world, while also experiencing VIP animal talks tours, and experiences. Light appetizers will be provided. Guests will be split into groups of 10 and recommended health precautions will be in place. Fundraiser for Zoo Boise. $150 per person. zooboise.org/event/wine-safari-at-zoo-boise.

July 21

Built To Spill w/The French Tips, and Blood Lemon: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, Idaho Botanical Garden lawn, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $32-$37. eventbrite.com.

July 28

Neighborhood Concert Series: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, Shoshone Park, 2800 W. Canal St., Boise. Music by local bands. Lost Grove Brewing will be selling beer, wine, and cider. No outside alcoholic beverages permitted. Food trucks also on site. Free. morrisoncenter.com.

July 29

St. Paul & The Broken Bones: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, War Memorial Field, 855 Ontario St., Sandpoint. The Birmingham, Alabama–based rock and roll soul band will kick off the Festival at Sandpoint’s annual summer concert series. Opening: The Dip. $44.95. festivalatsandpoint.com.

July 30

Jake Owen: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, War Memorial Field, 855 Ontario St., Sandpoint. Opening: Colby Acuff. $74.95. festivalatsandpoint.com.

July 31

Shakey Graves: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, War Memorial Field, 855 Ontario St., Sandpoint. Opening: Tre Burt. $49.95. festivalatsandpoint.com.