Volunteer to paint the homes of elderly and disabled residents at Brush-Up Nampa

Volunteers need to sign up by July 1 to participate in this year’s Brush-Up Nampa, an annual community event where teams paint the homes of seniors and disabled Nampa residents. Courtesy of City of Nampa

If you missed the chance to volunteer in Boise’s Paint the Town this year, no worries.

There’s an upcoming opportunity to channel your inner Daniel LaRusso and “paint the house” in Nampa.

If you are all about helping someone in need — simultaneously increasing their property value — and just flat out making that person’s day, then round up some friends, family or work buddies to participate in this year’s Brush-Up Nampa.

The annual event is going down in less than a month — July 17, to be exact — and involves bringing the community together to paint the homes of senior and disabled Nampa residents who cannot afford to do it themselves.

Paint and supplies are provided by community sponsors, so the event is free for both volunteer teams and homeowners.

For those interested in volunteering, teams are asked to sign up by July 1. If you can’t volunteer to paint but still want to help the cause, you can donate to Give-A-Gallon, which goes toward purchasing paint and tools to make the entire program possible.

For volunteer applications or information on the Give-A-Gallon program, visit cityofnampa.us/160/Brush-Up-Nampa.