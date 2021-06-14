Motorcycle rally, family-friendly event aim to lower men’s suicide rate in Ada County

Suicide Shake Down Run and Rally, presented by One More Day and the Ada County Coroner’s Office, is Saturday, June 19, to raise awareness for suicide prevention, particularly men in our community. Courtesy of Mike Larsen

Bust out the hog! Because you’ve got a date with the road this weekend.

But this isn’t just any ol’ motorcycle ride. You’ll be riding for a purpose.

The Suicide Shake Down Run and Rally is set for Saturday, June 19, and is designed to raise awareness for suicide prevention, particularly in middle-age men, who made up nearly 80 percent of Ada County’s demographic for suicides in 2020, according to Dotti Owens, Ada County coroner.

One More Day, “a comprehensive program geared specifically toward reducing veteran suicide,” according to its website, is partnering with the Ada County Coroner’s Office to organize a family-friendly rally as a kickoff to the Man Therapy campaign. The campaign is designed to reduce the suicide rates among men through a “humorous and innovative approach” aimed at reducing the stigma associated with asking for mental health help.

Registration for the motorcycle ride is from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Whiskey River, 113 13th Ave. S., Nampa. Kickstands up at 10 a.m. sharp, when the group will head to Eagle at The Gathering Place (50 E. State St.) to chill for a bit before riding to Ironwood Bar & Grill in Boise for games and other events.

Then comes a ride to the ultimate destination — High Desert Harley-Davidson, 2310 E Cinema Drive, Meridian — albeit a little later than the noon start time for festivities.

But families don’t have to wait for the riders to roll in to get started on the fun. Children can enjoy the bounce houses and games. There will be live music, food trucks and cornhole tournaments, as well as suicide prevention resources and speakers from Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, Idaho Lives and more.

For anyone having any sort of difficulty and just needing to talk, a “talk tent” also will be available.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, go to onemoredayveteran.com/upcoming-events.