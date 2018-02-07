Rocky Mountain grad signs with rising college football power after improving grades

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 5:09 Recruiting highlights: Florida Atlantic signee Zack Bennett Pause 5:22 Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand 5:21 Rocky Mountain running back Carter Kuehl highlight reel 3:52 2017 All-Idaho football players of the year unveiled 5:04 The best plays of the 2017 Treasure Valley football season 3:11 Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals 3:30 Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:46 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 4:17 Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Offensive lineman Zack Bennett has signed a letter of intent with Florida Atlantic as part of National Signing Day. The Rocky Mountain High grad spent two years at Arizona Western before signing with FAU. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

