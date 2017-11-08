Eagle High senior Janie King has committed to play basketball for the University of Idaho.
Treasure Valley high school signing/commitment list

By Rachel Roberts

November 08, 2017 7:51 PM

Below is a list that includes Treasure Valley athletes (2018 graduates unless otherwise noted) who have either signed a letter of intent or have verbally committed to compete for a college or university on a scholarship or as a walk-on.

The information was provided to the Statesman by high school coaches and administrators or by club team officials.

BASEBALL

Ethan Christianson, Rocky Mountain, Seattle

Alex Guerrero, Eagle, Washington

Gabe Hughes, Rocky Mountain, Gonzaga

Spencer Lipkin, Capital (2012), University of Saint Katherine

BOYS BASKETBALL

Max Rice, Bishop Kelly, Boise State (walk-on)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

McKenna Emerson, Eagle, Northwest Nazarene

Maddie Geritz, Borah, Carroll College

Janie King, Eagle, Idaho

Katelyn Murray, Eagle, Army

FOOTBALL

Keeghan Freeborn, Rocky Mountain, Boise State

Carter Kuehl, Rocky Mountain, Air Force

BOYS GOLF

Carson Barry, Rocky Mountain, Oregon State

Sam Tidd, Rocky Mountain, Oklahoma

Drew Reinke, Rocky Mountain, Chico State

GIRLS GOLF

BOYS SOCCER

Josh Goicoechea, Centennial, College of Idaho

GIRLS SOCCER

Josephine Bush, Centennial, BYU

Makayla Christensen, Centennial, Utah

Kylee Geis, Borah (2019), Utah

Delaney Johnston, Centennial, Idaho State

Julia Lewis, Boise, Boise State

Payton McBride, Borah, Utah

Grace Michael, Timberline, Northeastern

Macie Nelson, Borah, Boise State

Kennedi Paul, Capital, Boise State

Lily Schlake, Rocky Mountain, Portland

SOFTBALL

Gabi Peters, Eagle (2019), Boise State

Delayna Waite, Eagle, Whitworth University

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

Josh Mertz, Middleton, Montana State

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

McKenna Emerson, Eagle, Northwest Nazarene

BOYS TENNIS

GIRLS TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

Morgan Bower, Skyview (2019), BYU

Whitney Bower, Skyview (2020), BYU

Mahala Bradburn, Kuna, Idaho State

Olivia Bradley, Skyview, Montana

McKenzie Lee, Eagle, Northwest Nazarene

Dani Nay, Skyview, Weber State

Megan Yett, Nampa Christian, Utah

BOYS WRESTLING

GIRLS WRESTLING

BOYS SKIING

GIRLS SKIING

GIRLS SWIMMING

BOYS SWIMMING

Thomas Roark, Bishop Kelly, LSU

BOYS LACROSSE

GIRLS LACROSSE

Brookelynn Stone, Eagle, University of Indianapolis

GIRLS RUGBY

