Treasure Valley high school signing/commitment list

Below is a list that includes Treasure Valley athletes (2018 graduates unless otherwise noted) who have either signed a letter of intent or have verbally committed to compete for a college or university on a scholarship or as a walk-on.
The information was provided to the Statesman by high school coaches and administrators or by club team officials.
BASEBALL
Ethan Christianson, Rocky Mountain, Seattle
Alex Guerrero, Eagle, Washington
Gabe Hughes, Rocky Mountain, Gonzaga
Spencer Lipkin, Capital (2012), University of Saint Katherine
BOYS BASKETBALL
Max Rice, Bishop Kelly, Boise State (walk-on)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
McKenna Emerson, Eagle, Northwest Nazarene
Maddie Geritz, Borah, Carroll College
Janie King, Eagle, Idaho
Katelyn Murray, Eagle, Army
FOOTBALL
Keeghan Freeborn, Rocky Mountain, Boise State
Carter Kuehl, Rocky Mountain, Air Force
BOYS GOLF
Carson Barry, Rocky Mountain, Oregon State
Sam Tidd, Rocky Mountain, Oklahoma
Drew Reinke, Rocky Mountain, Chico State
GIRLS GOLF
BOYS SOCCER
Josh Goicoechea, Centennial, College of Idaho
GIRLS SOCCER
Josephine Bush, Centennial, BYU
Makayla Christensen, Centennial, Utah
Kylee Geis, Borah (2019), Utah
Delaney Johnston, Centennial, Idaho State
Julia Lewis, Boise, Boise State
Payton McBride, Borah, Utah
Grace Michael, Timberline, Northeastern
Macie Nelson, Borah, Boise State
Kennedi Paul, Capital, Boise State
Lily Schlake, Rocky Mountain, Portland
SOFTBALL
Gabi Peters, Eagle (2019), Boise State
Delayna Waite, Eagle, Whitworth University
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
Josh Mertz, Middleton, Montana State
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
McKenna Emerson, Eagle, Northwest Nazarene
BOYS TENNIS
GIRLS TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
Morgan Bower, Skyview (2019), BYU
Whitney Bower, Skyview (2020), BYU
Mahala Bradburn, Kuna, Idaho State
Olivia Bradley, Skyview, Montana
McKenzie Lee, Eagle, Northwest Nazarene
Dani Nay, Skyview, Weber State
Megan Yett, Nampa Christian, Utah
BOYS WRESTLING
GIRLS WRESTLING
BOYS SKIING
GIRLS SKIING
GIRLS SWIMMING
BOYS SWIMMING
Thomas Roark, Bishop Kelly, LSU
BOYS LACROSSE
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brookelynn Stone, Eagle, University of Indianapolis
GIRLS RUGBY
