Battle of top-ranked 4A football teams decided by mercy rule

Skyview dispatched Middleton on Friday night with a potent aerial attack to take sole possession of first place in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference with one week remaining in the regular season.

The Hawks totaled 526 yards on their way to a 49-21 win, with quarterback Wyatt Storer throwing for 371 yards and five touchdowns. Senior DeMonte Horton hauled in 12 of those passes for 161 yards and three scores.

Tyler Crowe paced the Hawks’ ground attack with 108 yards and a touchdown.

Darin Post threw touchdown passes to Mitch Beitia and Hayden Smith for Middleton.

Capital 38, Meridian 6

Capital clinched a playoff berth and remained unbeaten in pod play. The Eagles play at Mountain View next week with the 5A SIC Pod A championship and a first-round playoff bye on the line.

Five different players reached the end zone for Capital, which held the Warriors without a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Capital QB Ryan Hibbs threw for 214 yards and three TDs without an interception.

Columbia 27, Boise 14

Columbia now has four wins in a single season for the first time since 2012. No further information was available at press time.

Mountain View 61, Nampa 10

The defending state champion Mavericks remained perfect this season and clinched a playoff spot with a rout of Nampa. Mountain View hosts Capital next week with the 5A SIC Pod A title on the line. No further information was available at press time.

Timberline 27, Centennial 26

Centennial’s two-point conversion attempt with less than a minute left in the game failed, allowing Timberline to hang on. No further information was available at press time.

Emmett 38, Vallivue 13

Nine Emmett players combined for 349 rushing yards, with Michael Walker (129) and Jake Wittemore (119) leading the way. Wittemore scored twice, and Walker, DJ Crump and Spencer Keene also reached the end zone for the Huskies.

Bishop Kelly 36, Ridgevue 0

Bishop Kelly held Ridgevue to just 138 total yards in a 4A SIC road victory. Cameron Foley, Khalil Forehand and Rex Irby each scored rushing TDs for the Knights. Foley finished with a game-high 103 rushing yards.

Caldwell 35, Mountain Home 14

Caldwell jumped out to a 21-0 lead and was threatened only for a few minutes in the second half. Chase Burfeind racked up 225 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 touches, and Tevin Sio had 61 rushing yards and a TD.

Homedale 56, Parma 13

Homedale took a 49-0 lead into halftime and never looked back. Daniel Uranga and Drew Deal shared time at QB for the Trojans, combining for 185 yards and four TDs. Mason Kincheloe led Homedale on the ground with 107 yards and one TD.

Weiser 30, Payette 6

Weiser racked up 406 total yards and kept Payette without a touchdown until late in the third quarter of a 3A SRV contest. Braden Baumgarner dominated on the ground with 247 yards and a pair of TDs.

McCall-Donnelly 34, Melba 7

The Vandals fired off 34 unanswered points to begin the game. Ben Knudsen (two rushing TDs, one passing) and Kyle Sellers (one passing TD, one receiving, two-point conversion run) led the way for McCall.

New Plymouth 22, Cole Valley 14

Teagan Gross scored with 49 seconds left to snap a tie for the Pilgrims, who never trailed. The touchdown capped a 134-yard, two-score effort for Gross. Austin Robinson and Seth Mowder combined for another 200 rushing yards.

5A SIC

Pod A

(3 teams to state, plus one at-large berth)

Pod Overall W L W L x-Mountain View 4 0 8 0 x-Capital 4 0 6 1 Columbia 2 2 4 4 Meridian 2 2 3 5 Nampa 0 4 1 7 Boise 0 4 0 8

Friday’s games

Columbia 27, Boise 14

Capital 38, Meridian 6

Mountain View 61, Nampa 10

Friday, Oct. 20

Nampa at Boise, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Capital at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

Pod B

(3 teams to state, plus one at-large berth)

Pod Overall W L W L x-Borah 4 0 6 2 x-Eagle 3 1 6 2 x-Rocky Mountain 3 1 6 2 Kuna 1 3 3 5 Timberline 1 3 3 5 Centennial 0 4 2 6

x - clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s games

Borah 48, Kuna 30

Friday’s games

Timberline 27, Centennial 26

Rocky Mountain 34, Eagle 9

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kuna at Timberline, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

Centennial at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Borah at Eagle, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

4A SIC

(4 teams to state)

Conf. Overall W L W L x-Skyview 6 0 8 0 x-Bishop Kelly 5 1 7 1 x-Middleton 5 1 5 3 Emmett 3 3 5 3 Vallivue 2 4 4 4 Ridgevue 2 4 3 5 Caldwell 1 5 1 7 Mountain Home 0 6 0 8

x - clinched playoff berth

Friday’s games

Emmett 38, Vallivue 13

Bishop Kelly 36, Ridgevue 0

Skyview 49, Middleton 21

Caldwell 35, Mountain Home 14

Friday, Oct. 20

Bishop Kelly at Skyview, 7 p.m.

Ridgevue at Emmett, 7 p.m.

Middleton at Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

Caldwell at Vallivue, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

3A SRV

(3 teams to state, plus one at-large berth)

Conf. Overall W L W L xy-Fruitland 3 0 7 0 Homedale 2 1 5 2 Weiser 2 2 3 5 Parma 1 2 3 5 Payette 0 3 0 6

x - clinched playoff berth

y - clinched regular-season title

Friday’s games

Weiser 30, Payette 6

Homedale 56, Parma 13

Friday, Oct. 20

Homedale at Payette, 7 p.m.

Fruitland at Parma, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

2A WIC

(4 teams to state)

Conf. Overall W L W L New Plymouth 3 1 4 2 McCall-Donnelly 3 1 4 3 Cole Valley Christian 2 2 4 3 Melba 2 2 3 4 Nampa Christian 2 2 2 5 Marsing 0 4 1 5

Friday’s games

New Plymouth 22, Cole Valley Christian 14

McCall-Donnelly 34, Melba 7

Nampa Christian 31, Marsing 0

Friday, Oct. 20

Nampa Christian at Cole Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

New Plymouth at Melba, 7 p.m.

McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

1A D-I WIC

(2 teams to state)

Conf. Overall W L W L Wilder 3 0 4 1 Idaho City 1 1 3 4 Notus 1 1 3 4 Horseshoe Bend 0 1 0 4 Rimrock 0 2 3 4

Friday’s games

Wilder 56, Idaho City 36

Horseshoe Bend at Rimrock, no report

Friday, Oct. 20

Idaho City at Rimrock, 7 p.m.

Notus at Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.

Garden Valley at Wilder, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Idaho City at Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.

Wilder at Notus, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

1A D-II LONG PIN

(2 teams to state)

Conf. Overall W L W L Tri-Valley 1 0 6 0 Salmon River 2 1 6 2 Garden Valley 1 1 5 1 Cascade 0 2 0 5

Friday’s games

Garden Valley 79, Cascade 6

Tri-Valley 42, Salmon River 8

Friday, Oct. 20

Cascade at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

Garden Valley at Wilder, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Garden Valley at Tri-Valley, 6 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

STATE SCORES

Aberdeen 54, Soda Springs 7

Blackfoot 28, Preston 20

Carey 82, Murtaugh 0

Century 15, Twin Falls 8

Coeur d’Alene 46, Lake City 10

Declo 42, West Side 7

Firth 34, W. Jefferson 13

Genesee 54, Lapwai 14

Gooding 61, Wendell 12

Grace 42, Valley 40, OT

Grangeville 28, Orofino 26

Highland 33, Rigby 0

Idaho Falls 34, Hillcrest 20

Kimberly 32, Buhl 0

Lewis County 88, Mullan 38

Madison 42, Bonneville 30

Minico 48, Jerome 21

N. Fremont 28, Ririe 6

Oakley 34, Challis 14

Post Falls 28, Lewiston 12

Richfield 0, Camas County 0

Sandpoint 35, Lakeland 21

Shelley 42, South Fremont 0

Skyline 55, Pocatello 7

Sugar-Salem 26, Teton 7

Watersprings 44, Mackay 26

ROCKY MTN 34, EAGLE 9

Eagle 3 0 6 0 — 9 Rocky Mtn 0 7 13 14 — 34

First quarter

EAG — Kaden Williams 27 field goal, 7:23

Second quarter

RM — Nick Romano 1 run (Kyle Van Tonder kick), 4:41

Third quarter

RM — Brayden Hamilton 28 pass from Colby Jackson (Van Tonder kick), 10:16

EAG — Luke Favillo 5 run (pass failed), 4:57

RM — Romano 72 run (kick failed), 4:11

Fourth quarter

RM — Romano 34 run (Van Tonder kick), 10:26

RM — Van Tonder 19 run (Van Tonder kick), 3:52

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Eagle: Devan Bridgewater 6-36, Brennan Larsen 3-14, Kaden Baskett 1-(-2), Nelson Russell 10-16, Luke Favillo 15-52. Rocky Mountain: Kyle Van Tonder 11-88, Zach Irwin 1-(-6), Carter Kuehl 20-105, Tre Page 1-3, Jacob Webster 1-15, Colby Jackson 2-(-9), Duanavan Jardine 1-2, Nick Romano 20-232, Keegan Echevarria 4-16, Will Owsley 2-4.

PASSING — Eagle: Bridgewater 15-29-1 119. Rocky Mountain: Will McMullin 2-5-0 9; Colby Jackson 5-8-0 94.

RECEIVING — Eagle: Larsen 5-20, Nick Williams 2-32, Baskett 3-27, Russell 5-40. Rocky Mountain: Irwin 1-23, Kuehl 2-9, Brayden Hamilton 3-73, Jerrik Lattimer 1-(-2).

CAPITAL 38, MERIDIAN 6

Meridian 0 0 0 6 — 6 Capital 7 17 7 7 — 38

First quarter

CAP — Jordan Godney-Scott 25 pass from Ryan Hibbs (RJ Williams kick)

Second quarter

CAP — Matt Ruhl 45 pass from Hibbs (Williams kick)

CAP — Williams 21 field goal

CAP — Tavita Reupena 1 run (Williams kick)

Third quarter

CAP — Gavin Murray 48 pass from Hibbs (Chase Miller kick)

Fourth quarter

MER — Caden Clark 9 pass from Nate Weedle (kick blocked)

CAP — Hibbs 1 run (Miller kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Meridian: Javen Woodall 8-42, Devan Fox 4-9. Capital: Reupena 16-50, Sam Sessou-Djokoto 15-48, Murray 1-31.

PASSING — Meridian: Weedle 16-34-2 118. Capital: Hibbs 13-21-0 214, Alec Weber 1-1-0 3.

RECEIVING — Meridian: Clark 5-36, Bridger Mortensen 3-34, Carter Baumgartner 3-20. Capital: Murray 3-66, Ruhl 2-56, Godney-Scott 2-40.

BISHOP KELLY 36, RIDGEVUE 0

Bishop Kelly 14 14 2 6 — 36 Ridgevue 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

BK — Rex Irby 32 run (Noah Jarvis kick)

BK — Jackson Lightner 17 pass from Beck Grasser (Jarvis kick)

Second quarter

BK — Cameron Foley 5 run (Jarvis kick)

BK — Logan Hibbs 11 pass from Grasser (Jarvis kick)

Third quarter

BK — Safety

Fourth quarter

BK — Khalil Forehand 32 run (kick failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING — BK: Foley 20-103, Forehand 8-59, Irby 2-34, Hibbs 2-12. Ridgevue: M. Sondermann 7-50, T. Bourne 5-5.

PASSING — BK: Grasser 5-8-0 74. Ridgevue: C. Crawford 10-18-0 90.

RECEIVING — BK: Hibbs 2-47, J. Lightner 1-17, D. Marlow 1-7, C. Foley 1-3. Ridgevue: E. Bicak 3-29, J. Bataluna 3-23, A. Nimmo 1-20.

SKYVIEW 49, MIDDLETON 21

Skyview 14 28 7 0 — 49 Middleton 0 7 7 7 — 21

First quarter

SKY — Tyler Crowe 5 run (Matthew Kingston kick)

SKY — Wade Carpenter 16 pass from Wyatt Storer (Kingston kick)

Second quarter

SKY — Carpenter 62 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)

MID — Mitch Beitia 66 run (Neal Weber kick)

SKY — DeMonte Horton 1 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)

SKY — Horton 12 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)

SKY — Corey Wockenfuss 77 interception return (Kingston kick)

Third quarter

SKY — Horton 24 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)

MID — Beitia 11 pass from Darin Post (Weber kick)

Fourth quarter

MID — Hayden Smith 80 pass from Post (Weber kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Skyview: Crowe 16-108, Daniel Lopez 6-23, Jordan Stell 6-15. Middleton: Beitia 9-136, Post 4-6.

PASSING — Skyview: Storer 24-27-0 371. Middleton: Post 10-22-2 193.

RECEIVING — Skyview: Horton 12-161, Carpenter 4-125, MJ Salois 6-64, Matt Zamora 1-9. Middleton: Hayden Smith 2-86, Landon Ebbers 3-72, Jackson Leiby 2-18, Beitia 2-18.

EMMETT 38, VALLIVUE 13

Vallivue 0 0 0 13 — 13 Emmett 10 14 7 7 — 38

First quarter

EMM — DJ Crump 47 run (Ramiro Alviso kick)

EMM — Alviso 26 field goal

Second quarter

EMM — Jake Whittemore 4 run (Alviso kick)

EMM — Spencer Keene 4 run (Alviso kick)

Third quarter

EMM — Michael Walker 36 run (Alviso kick)

Fourth quarter

EMM — Whittemore 15 run (Alviso kick)

VAL — Nick Fox 3 pass from Lan Larison (Jeffery Anderson kick)

VAL — Fox 49 pass from Larison (fail)

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Vallivue: Larison 20-68, Fox 9-37, Carson Child 9-80. Emmett: Michael Walker 15-129, Jake Whittmore 7-119, DJ Crump 2-61, Spencer Keene 5-26.

PASSING — Vallivue: Larison 10-19-1 134. Emmett: Dylan Berris 2-5-1 19, Cole Elliott 1-1-0 5.

RECEIVING — Vallivue: Jayden Moran 2-11, Fox 4-64, Gabe Childs 3-53. Emmett: Keene 1-10, Wyatt Bailey 2-14.

CALDWELL 35, MOUNTAIN HOME 14

Mtn. Home 0 8 6 0 — 14 Caldwell 14 7 0 14 — 35

Scoring plays and individual stats were not available at press time.

BORAH 48, KUNA 30

Kuna 0 0 7 23 — 30 Borah 20 6 16 6 — 48

First quarter

BOR — Ilaisa Makaafi 1 run (Eden Makaafi kick)

BOR — Chase Nett 10 pass from Jake Standlee (kick failed)

BOR — I. Makaafi 3 run (E. Makaafi kick)

Second quarter

BOR — I. Makaafi 13 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

BOR — Austin Bolt 2 pass from Standlee (Nett pass from Standlee)

BOR — Chase Nett 10 pass from Standlee (Nett pass from Standlee)

KUN — Ty Cobb 55 run (Kade Baham kick)

Fourth quarter

KUN — Bret Cox 1 run (Baham kick)

BOR — Bolt 17 pass from Standlee (kick failed)

KUN — Caden Cobb 96 run (No. 20 pass to Mason Cutforth)

KUN — No. 20 9 run (No. 20 pass to No. 80)

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Kuna: not provided. Borah: Ilaisa Makaafi 25-108, Innocent Ndayiragije 6-26, Ellis Magnuson 1–8.

PASSING — Kuna: not provided. Borah: Jake Standlee 18-24-0 322, Alec Gray 2-5-0 15.

RECEIVING — Kuna: not provided. Borah: Ellis Magnuson 7-151, Austin Bolt 4-63, Chase Nett 6-92, Kade Dilworth 1-16, Isaac Niederer 1-9, Jose Soto 1-6.